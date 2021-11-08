CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Coroner identifies man dead after shooting in Harrison Twp.

By Schalischa Petit-De, Sarah Bean
 7 days ago

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner identified Tykwon Washington, 22, as the man dead after a shooting in Harrison Twp.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Harrison Township Sheriff’s sub-station responded to a shooting at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Forest Park Court Sunday night. When deputies arrived, they found Washington sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to the head, as well as other evidence of a shooting, Sheriff Rob Streck said in a release.

Crews transported Washington to the Grandview Medical Center where he died not long after. The sheriff said the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Honda, fled the scene.

This case is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

