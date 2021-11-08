Coroner identifies man dead after shooting in Harrison Twp.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner identified Tykwon Washington, 22, as the man dead after a shooting in Harrison Twp.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from the Harrison Township Sheriff’s sub-station responded to a shooting at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Forest Park Court Sunday night. When deputies arrived, they found Washington sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to the head, as well as other evidence of a shooting, Sheriff Rob Streck said in a release.Driver flees rollover crash in West Carrollton
Crews transported Washington to the Grandview Medical Center where he died not long after. The sheriff said the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Honda, fled the scene.
This case is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0