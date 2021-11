By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – Rural COVID-19 patients in the ICU are at a higher risk of dying than people from cities, according to a WVU researcher. Sunil Sharma, the chief of West Virginia University’s pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine section, led the new study. “This is the first study coming out of Appalachia. We were surprised that nobody had made that effort to look at what our community needs are. And if you don’t work in a hospital, I think sometimes there’s this sense of comfort in thinking, ‘Maybe things are not as bad in...

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 4 DAYS AGO