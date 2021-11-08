CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

World Productions Boss & YouTube EMEA MD Given RTS Fellowships; ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Trailer Drops; Raindance Reveals Award Winners; Red Sea Film Fest New Saudi Program – Global Briefs

By Anuj Radia
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago

World Productions Boss and YouTube EMEA Head Win RTS Fellowships

Line of Duty (pictured) producer World Productions CEO Simon Heath (pictured) and YouTube Regional Director, EMEA, Ben McOwen Wilson are among the six winners of this year’s Royal Television Society (RTS) Fellowships. CPL Productions MD Danielle Lux, BBC News At Ten ‘s Clive Myrie, ITV Continuing Drama MD John Whiston and retiring Screen Yorkshire CEO Sally Joynson see out the crop, who were described as “leaders in their fields” by RTS CEO Theresa Wise. RTS Fellowships recognise industry luminaries who have made an outstanding, sustained and exceptional contribution to the industry.

Bollywood ’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Trailer Launched

Ahead of Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s December 10 release, a trailer has dropped showing a passionate couple, played by Ayushmann Khurrana ( Badhaai Ho ) and Vaani Kapoor ( Bell Bottom ), whose lives change after the main character hints at a gender-related issue with his partner. With Khurrana stepping into the shoes of a fitness enthusiast, Kapoor could reportedly play a transgender character in the pic. “It’s not just any love story but one that’s uniquely mind-bending and yet universal in its appeal. I have always believed in curating stories that are intricately woven and characters that resonate with people,” said director Kapoor. Gulshan Kumar of T-Series and Pragya Kapoor (under Abhishek’s Guy In The Sky Pictures banner) are on board as producers.

Red Sea New Saudi Program

The Red Sea Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its New Saudi/New Cinema: Features program, which will highlight emerging local talent. A seven-strong lineup includes three female filmmakers. The titles are: Junoon (directed by Maan B. and Yaser B. Khalid); Route 10 (directed by Omar Naim); the omnibus film Quareer (directed by five female filmmakers: Ragheed Al Nahdi, Norah Almowald, Ruba Khafagy, Fatma Alhazmi, and Noor Alameer); Fay’s Palette directed by Anas Ba-Tahaf); omnibus Becoming (directed by Sara Mesfer, Jawaher Alamri, Noor Alameer, Hind Alfahhad and Fatima Al-Banawi); Kayan (directed by Hakeem Jomaah); and Cinema Al-Hara (directed by Faizah Ambah). The inaugural Red Sea film fest runs December 6-15.

Raindance Film Festival 2021 Declares Feature & Doc Awardees

Luàna Bajrami for The Hills Where The Lioness Roars, Anita Rocha da Silveira for Medusa and Daniel Lombroso for White Noise are among winning names to bag numerous awards at the 29 th Raindance Film Festival. Matthew Walker’s I’m Wanita won the Best Music Documentary title as well as a £1,000 (£1,350) reward from Spotify. Other major winners include Sam Levy for Best Cinematography in Mayday , King Car for Best Screenplay by Renata Pinheiro and Lúcia Moniz’s Listen for Best Performance . The awards are handed to pics contending at the festival.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘I’m Your Man’s Dan Stevens Talks Cary Grant Inspiration And Why Comedy Is “A Great Playground For Philosophy” – Contenders L.A.

Dan Stevens tapped into Cary Grant’s performance in The Philadelphia Story to inform his role as a romance-driven robot in Bleecker Street’s I’m Your Man, Germany’s official entry in the International Feature Oscar race. “That specific movie was a great touchstone for us, [director Maria Schrader] and I loved the idea that Tom had been programmed with Cary Grant- and Jimmy Stewart-like characteristics and got his programming from a lot of screwball comedies,” Stevens said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles award-season event at the DGA Theater. “We went for Cary Grant’s hair color for Tom and really borrowed certain...
MOVIES
Deadline

Red Sea International Film Fest Unveils Arab Spectacular; HanWay Films Strikes ‘Master Gardener’ Deals – Global Briefs

Red Sea International Film Fest Unveils Arab Spectacular  Titles from Rashid Masharawi, Dhafer L’Abidine and Joana Hadjithomas comprise the eight initial films selected under the Red Sea International Film Festival’s (RedSeaIFF) Arab Spectacular strand. The inaugural edition of the festival will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from December 6-15. Titles within the Arab Spectacular line-up include World Premiere of Recovery by Masharawi (Ticket to Jerusalem), L’Abidine’s feature debut directorial Ghodwa and Golden Bear nominee Memory Box (pictured) by Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige. Emmy-nominated director Jay Bulger and Karim Debbagh (Men In Black: International) also collaborate for Their Heads Are Green...
MOVIES
Deadline

Montclair Honors ‘The Worst Person In The World; ‘Disfluency’ Wins Narrative Award At Austin Film Festival – Fest Briefs

The Montclair Film Festival (MFF) unveiled its 2021 winners, with Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World taking the top prize. This year’s festival featured four competitive categories: Fiction, Documentary, Future/ Now, and New Jersey Filmmaking. Additionally, the Fiction and Documentary juries also awarded films for the festival’s Short Film competitions. The MFF also announced the festival’s 2021 Audience Awards and Junior Jury prizes. The Festival’s 2021 Audience Awards were given to Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh for fiction feature; Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, directed by Dave Wooley for Non-Fiction Feature; Flee directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, for...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abhishek Kapoor
Person
Gulshan Kumar
Person
Clive Myrie
Person
Ayushmann Khurrana
Person
Vaani Kapoor
Raindance

Raindance Film Festival 2021 Awards!

Luàna Bajrami wins ‘Best Director’ & ‘Discovery Award: Best Debut Feature’ for THE HILL WHERE LIONESSES ROAR. Lúcia Moniz wins ‘Best Performance’ for LISTEN. MEDUSA, THE DROWNING OF ARTHUR BRAXTON, WHITE NOISE,. I’M WANITA, KING CAR, MAYDAY. also triumph at 29th Raindance Film Festival. +. THE SILENT ECHO named ‘Best...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Hires EMEA Director Theatrical Distribution; Israeli Oscar Entry North America Deal; Discovery+ Brazil Launch — Global Briefs

Netflix Appoints Hamish Moseley As Distribution Exec London-based Hamish Moseley has been tapped as Director Of Distribution, theatrical, for EMEA, reporting to Spencer Klein, Head of Distribution at the streamer. The distribution vet most recently helped establish Altitude’s distribution arm, acquiring titles including Oscar-winners Moonlight and Minari, and helped to get the UK theatrical supply chain back up and running after the pandemic with movies like Unhinged. He respected professional started out at Momentum Pictures working on titles including The Woman In Black and The King’s Speech. Netflix is expected to theatrically release around 30 features and docs in the EMEA...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Film Academy Sets Five As Winners Of 2021 Nicholl Fellowships

Haley Hope Bartels (Pumping Black), Karin delaPeña Collison (Coming of Age), Byron Hamel (Shade of the Grapefruit Tree), R.J. Daniel Hanna (Shelter Animal) and Laura Kosann (The Ideal Woman) are the screenwriters and scripts chosen as the winners of the 2021 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition, AMPAS announced today. Each of the five fellows will receive a $35,000 prize, along with mentorship from an Academy member throughout their fellowship year, which will see them complete a feature-length screenplay. (The Academy will acquire no rights to the works of its fellows and does not involve itself commercially in any way with...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Film Industry#Emea#Royal Television Society#Cpl Productions#Bbc News#Itv#Rts Fellowships#New Saudi
/Film

Ciao Alberto Trailer: Pixar Returns To The World Of Luca With A New Short Film

This past summer, Pixar Animation took us on an adventure in the picturesque Italian seaside town of Portorosso with "Luca." In the animated feature, two young sea monster boys named Luca and Alberto got a taste of human life on land as they tried to achieve their dream of cruising along the countryside on a Vespa scooter without a care in the world, making a new friend and bringing together humans and sea monsters in harmony. Now, Pixar will continue the story with a short film called "Ciao Alberto" that picks up after the events of "Luca" and follows Alberto as he enjoys his new life in Portorosso while Luca is away at school. Watch the trailer below!
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Red Notice’: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie KOs ‘Shang-Chi’ In Streaming Debut Per Samba TV

Netflix’s $200M Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds feature Red Notice was a sensation in U.S. Samba TV measured households, pulling in an awesome 4.2M in its Friday-Sunday debut. The Rawson Marshall Thurber written and directed movie decimated the first weekend viewership of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+ which became available to the streamer’s subscribers for free on Nov. 12, Disney+ Day; the pic ultimately being watched by 1.7M U.S. households in its first weekend. Red Notice‘s audience also blows away the first weekend viewership of any movie on HBO Max, Amazon and Disney+ as...
MOVIES
prweek.com

Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022 open for entries

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres – click here for more details. This increasingly successful scheme is now in its sixth year of celebrating the best of filmic brand storytelling throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa region.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Siliconera

Sword Art Online Progressive Film New Trailer Revealed

Released in Japan on October 30, 2021, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night has a new trailer and visual. The film will open in theaters and IMAX in both the United States and Canada on December 3, 2021, and in Australia and New Zealand on December 9, 2021. It will be screened both in Japanese with English subtitles, and with an English dub.
COMICS
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for Rome Independent Film Fest title The Miracle Child

In a sunny district of Naples where everyone knows each other, Mario and Lino, two inseparable friends, live every day engulfed in the monotony of neighbourhood life. Until one day, everything changes: Annaluce, Lino’s little sister, starts to work miracles and becomes the patron saint of the district. For both of them, the unthinkable happens, and a door opens to a new world that will lead them to take different paths, risking everything, even the most important thing they have: their fraternal friendship.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

'2021 Korean Association of Film Critics Awards' reveals this year's winners

'2021 Korean Association of Film Critics Awards' has revealed this year's winners. On November 10, the '2021 Korean Association of Film Critics Awards' was hed at the KG Tower Harmony Hall in Seoul. 'The Book of Fish' won the award for 'Best Film', while the film's leading actor Sol Kyung Gu won 'Best Actor'. Moon So Ri won 'Best Actress' for 'Three Sisters', while Ryu Seung Won won 'Best Director' for 'Escape from Mogadishu'.
MOVIES
Variety

Colorist Asa Shoul on Creating Eras Through Tone Shifts in ‘Last Night in Soho’

With a reputation for nuanced color tones and tweaks that may evoke a suffocating Buckingham Palace in “The Crown” or a ghostly time shift in “Last Night in Soho,” Asa Shoul, senior colorist at Warner Bros. De Lane Lea in London, is increasingly tough to book. A veteran of post production on some 50 feature films, Shoul began at Framestore in 1994 as a telecine colorist before going on to score a BAFTA TV craft award for Netflix hit series “The Crown,” and has worked on Emmy-winning history miniseries “Shackleton” and “Generation Kill” for HBO. With a body of work also including...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Becomes 2nd Movie During Pandemic To Cross $200M At Domestic Box Office

Sony, which doesn’t mess around with theatrical day-and-date releases like some other motion picture studios, can celebrate their Marvel sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage crossing the $200 million mark in the US and Canada. It is the second movie to do so during Covid, after Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That latter Marvel title looks to stand at $224.4M by the end of this weekend as the theatrical release, which launched over Labor Day, finally hits homes on Disney+. Worldwide, Venom 2 will be well north of $430M by EOD tomorrow. This weekend, Venom 2 is on track to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy