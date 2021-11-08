Cannes Short Film Winner Vasilis Kekatos Set to Begin Shooting TV Series 'Milky Way' (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American and South African rights to “So Cold The River,” a new thriller from Paul Shoulberg. The deal, which was forged with UK-based distribution and sales company Blue Finch Films, also includes rights to distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand rights via Saban’s partners at Defiant Screen Entertainment. Shoulberg, best known for “The Good Catholic,” also wrote the script, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Koryta (“Those Who Wish Me Dead”). The film stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill,” “Dexter”) as a documentary filmmaker who soon realizes her subject isn’t who...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO