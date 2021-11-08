CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Cannes Short Film Winner Vasilis Kekatos Set to Begin Shooting TV Series 'Milky Way' (EXCLUSIVE)

By Christopher Vourlias
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVasilis Kekatos, who won the Palme d’Or and the Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for his short film “The Distance Between Us and the Sky,” is prepping a TV series centered on an unwanted pregnancy in a provincial Greek town. An eight-episode limited series, “Milky...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Saban Films Buys Thriller ‘So Cold The River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American and South African rights to “So Cold The River,” a new thriller from Paul Shoulberg. The deal, which was forged with UK-based distribution and sales company Blue Finch Films, also includes rights to distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand rights via Saban’s partners at Defiant Screen Entertainment. Shoulberg, best known for “The Good Catholic,” also wrote the script, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Koryta (“Those Who Wish Me Dead”). The film stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill,” “Dexter”) as a documentary filmmaker who soon realizes her subject isn’t who...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

International Documentary Association Reveals Grant Winners – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

GRANTS The International Documentary Association (IDA) will award grants totalling $105,000 to five films through its Pare Lorentz Documentary Fund on the theme, “Challenging White Supremacy.” The films are “Aanikoobijigan” (Adam Khalil, director; Zack Khalil, director; Steve Holmgren, producer; Francesca Alfano, producer; Tiffany Sia, co-producer; Grace Remington, co-producer); “Brigidy Bram: The Life and Mind of Kendal Hanna” (Laura Gamse, director/producer; Kareem Mortimer, director/producer); “Home Is Somewhere Else” (Carlos Hagerman, co-director/producer; Jorge Villalobos, co-director); “The Quiet Part” (working title) (Rachel Lauren Mueller, director; Ariel Tilson, producer); and “Yintah” (Michael Toledano, director/producer; Jennifer Wickham, producer; Franklin López, producer; Brenda Michell, producer). In addition, filmmakers Ilse...
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes Documentary ‘Jane by Charlotte’ Sells to International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s directorial debut “Jane by Charlotte,” a documentary about her model-actor mother Jane Birkin, is set to travel to major territories. Represented in international markets by The Party Film Sales, the feature world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to play at a flurry of film festivals, including New York and Colcoa in Los Angeles. The film, which portrays Birkin, an actor, singer-songwriter and fashion icon who was Serge Gainsbourg’s longtime lover, has been acquired for Canada (Maison 4:3), Benelux (Piece of Magic), Italy (Wanted), Portugal (Zero Em Comportamento), Spain (Filmin), Switzerland (Ado), Scandinavia (Non Stop Entertainment), Russia/CIS...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Cannes, Venice programmers among experts for second Cutting Edge Talent Camp (exclusive)

Programmers from Cannes Directors’ Fortnight and the Venice International Film Festival are among the experts participating in the second edition of Cutting Edge Talent Camp, the German development lab for first- or second-time feature directors taking place from November 5-14. The hybrid event is run by the International Film Festival...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Milky Way#Short Film#The Queer Palm#Greek
New Haven Register

FiGa Films Picks Up Brazilian AIDS Film, 'The First Fallen' (EXCLUSIVE)

Miami-based sales and distribution company FiGa Films, led by Sandro Fiorin, has picked up worldwide sales rights to Brazilian AIDS inception drama “The First Fallen” (“Los Primeiros Soldados”) by Rodrigo de Oliveira. Set to world premiere at the Mannheim-Heidelberg Int’l Film Festival, where it will also vie for the top...
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Barbora Sliepkova to Follow Ji.hlava Winner 'Lines' With a Film About Dreams and 'Ecological Catastrophes' (EXCLUSIVE)

Barbora Sliepková’s “Lines,” about the everyday urban bustle of Bratislava, has already brought her the Opus Bonum award at Ji.hlava Intl. Documentary Festival and the Karlovy Vary Docs in Progress award. But the helmer is looking forward to taking a “little break” from the city, developing a film about dreams, and teaming up with Lucia Kašová and last year’s Ji.hlava winner Viera Čákanyová on a project about environmental issues under the working title “Ecological Catastrophes.”
MOVIES
Screendaily

101 Films boards UK horror ‘Father Of Flies’ (exclusive)

101 Films International has boarded world sales on Ben Charles Edwards’ UK horror Father Of Flies, which it is launching at this week’s virtual American Film Market. The film debuted at North Hollywood Cinefest in the US in October, and will have its UK debut this week at the Raindance Film Festival in London.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Ram Madhvani, Creator of Emmy-Nominated Disney Series 'Aarya,' Sets 'The Waking of a Nation' (EXCLUSIVE)

The series is set against the backdrop of an infamous event in Indian colonial history, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on Apr. 13, 1919. A large, peaceful protest gathering, part of the Indian independence movement, was taking place at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab. British troops led by Brigadier-General R. E. H. Dyer surrounded the venue, blocked the only exit and opened fire on the gathering, causing the deaths of hundreds, and thousands more to be injured.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Register Citizen

'A Fantastic Woman' Editor Soledad Salfate Boards 'Matryoshka,' a Double Sanfic Winner (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s ‘A Fantastic Woman’ editor Soledad Salfate has boarded Costa Rican-Mexican title “Matryoshka” by Maricarmen Merino, which snagged two key awards at the Santiago Documentary Lab of Chile’s Sanfic Industria. Produced by Merino and Mexican producers Karla Bukantz and Paulina Villegas of Puchunka Cine, “Matryoshka” throws a spotlight on Merino’s...
MOVIES
SFGate

Pluto Film Acquires 'A Vanishing Fog,' Set in the Extraordinary and Endangered Páramo of Sumapaz (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Pluto Film has acquired international sales rights to Augusto Sandino’s “A Vanishing Fog” which world premieres mid-November at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, playing in main competition. The Colombian filmmaker returns to the Estonian festival having won best first feature and a Fipresci Prize with his debut feature, “Gentle Breath” (2015).
MOVIES
Montclair Local

Montclair Film Festival winners: Features, short films and more

The Montclair Film Festival announced the winners of the festival’s 2021 film competitions Monday. This year’s festival featured four competitive categories: Fiction, Documentary, Future/ Now and New Jersey Filmmaking. Additionally, the Fiction and Documentary juries also awarded films for the festival’s Short Film competitions. The festival also announced the festival’s 2021 Audience Awards and Junior Jury prizes.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Laredo Morning Times

Chile's Quijote Films, France's Les Valseurs Back Cannes Winner Diego Cespedes (EXCLUSIVE)

Giancarlo Nasi’s Quijote Films, one of the lead producers of Chile’s current Oscar entry “White on White,” has closed a co-production deal with France’s Les Valseurs at the American Film Market for “The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo,” the first feature from Diego Cespedes, the Cannes Festival’s 2018 Cinefondation first prize winner.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Royal Diaries’ TV Series in the Works From Legendary Television, Scholastic Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Television and Scholastic Entertainment are developing a TV series based on “The Royal Diaries” books, Variety has learned exclusively. “The Royal Diaries” is a series of 20 fiction books published by Scholastic Press between 1999 and 2005. Each book is written as the fictional diary of a real female royal at a key moment in history as well as her adolescent years. The books have previously covered famous figures such as Cleopatra VII of Egypt, Elizabeth I of England, Marie Antoinette of Austria-France, Anastasia of Russia, Ka’iulani of Hawaii, Jahanara of India, Anacaona of Haiti, and Nzingha, Queen of Matamba, Angola. Collectively,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

David LaChapelle Shoots Key Art to Launch Amazon's 'The Ferragnez' Series Starring Chiara Ferragni and Fedez (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video has recruited star photographer David LaChapelle to launch its upcoming new Italian original “The Ferragnez – The Series,” starring digital entrepreneur and fashion icon Chiara Ferragni and her recording artist partner Fedez. The streamer has revealed key art for “The Ferragnez,” which LaChapelle shot placing the young...
VISUAL ART
Laredo Morning Times

Eric Roberts, Saffron Burrows Wrap on Limited London-Set Series 'Kensal Town' (EXCLUSIVE)

Production has wrapped on London-set limited series “Kensal Town,” Variety can confirm. The six-part drama series, which is set in one of the simultaneously richest and poorest parts of London, features Eric Roberts (“The Expendables”) and Saffron Burrows (“You”). More from Variety. Film Review: 'Billboard'. It is written, directed and...
TV SERIES
Cartoon Brew

Oscars 2022 Best Animated Short Film: At Least 84 Films Qualify (Exclusive)

The race for this year’s Oscar for best animated short is on. The qualifying period is over, and we can reveal that at least 84 films have qualified. We are publishing the preliminary list below, in alphabetical order. It has been confirmed by sources within the Academy. Note that the list is subject to change, and this article may be updated accordingly.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Define American Releases Best Practices Guide on Immigrant Representation in Film and TV (EXCLUSIVE)

The guide is aimed at individual content creators, as well as production companies and studios at large, and it features detailed descriptions, definitions, historical timelines and dates, and other resources about specific communities. There is an emphasis on such still-evolving topics as DACA and, in partnership with Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and International Refugee Assistance Project, global climate displacement.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy