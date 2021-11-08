Research: Student Debt Hinders Community Well-Being

The Examiner is a column dedicated to discussing and examining campus issues and the Macalester experience. Last week my colleague Julia Bintz wrote a compelling column on the issue of wellness days. Her nuanced piece explored the desirability of wellness days, as it promotes the mental health of students. Ultimately she came to the conclusion that an alternative model in which students could elect to take time for themselves when it is most appropriate for them, instead of regimented scheduled wellness days, is preferable. I am skeptical of the purpose and effectiveness of wellness days. To a great extent, I agree with her, though we have some differences which I hope to get into. However before I do that there is something I must address. When Julia and I did the planning for our opinion pieces on wellness days it was a hypothetical meant to address the general difficulties of being a student with a demanding workload. At that time, I was prepared to argue against the premise that our collective lack of “wellness” necessitates a universal day off. Since then, a five hour sit-in took place, in which more specific and serious concerns were raised, and in the immediate aftermath a wellness day has materialized. Though the reasoning behind the upcoming wellness day is fundamentally different from the premise Julia and I originally attempted to engage with, in reconsidering my approach to this different kind of wellness day, I was surprised by how little my argument has changed.

