CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Research: Student Debt Hinders Community Well-Being

By Jackson Parr
The Daily Yonder
The Daily Yonder
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The narrative has been fairly straightforward: Borrow money to pay for college, but in return, you get a job that pays far more than the cost of borrowing. Yet as costs continue to increase and students take on ever-higher levels of debt that take longer to repay, that decision to borrow...

dailyyonder.com

Comments / 0

Related
cofc.edu

New Initiative to Focus on Students’ Financial Wellness

You probably think about your physical health and your mental health, but how often do you think about your financial health?. Ironically, your financial health directly impacts your physical and mental health. Poor financial footing can cause enormous stress and is the second most common reason for students to leave college.
CHARLESTON, SC
Mountain Democrat

Grant funds student wellness center

Pioneer Union School District school counselor Carlyn Spencer is the lucky recipient of a Teacher Grant from the California Retired Teachers Association; 40 teachers were chosen at random from submitted applications throughout the state. Carlyn will put the $100 grant to good use in the creation of a wellness center...
EDUCATION
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Help students stay debt-free

This is a long overdue thankyou to California taxpayers. Yes, you. If it wasn’t for taxpayers, I would not have been able to go to college and, for 30 years, happily pursue my dream career. This was in the mid-’80s right as California community colleges were imposing fees for the first time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
themacweekly.com

Wellness days will not improve student wellbeing

The Examiner is a column dedicated to discussing and examining campus issues and the Macalester experience. Last week my colleague Julia Bintz wrote a compelling column on the issue of wellness days. Her nuanced piece explored the desirability of wellness days, as it promotes the mental health of students. Ultimately she came to the conclusion that an alternative model in which students could elect to take time for themselves when it is most appropriate for them, instead of regimented scheduled wellness days, is preferable. I am skeptical of the purpose and effectiveness of wellness days. To a great extent, I agree with her, though we have some differences which I hope to get into. However before I do that there is something I must address. When Julia and I did the planning for our opinion pieces on wellness days it was a hypothetical meant to address the general difficulties of being a student with a demanding workload. At that time, I was prepared to argue against the premise that our collective lack of “wellness” necessitates a universal day off. Since then, a five hour sit-in took place, in which more specific and serious concerns were raised, and in the immediate aftermath a wellness day has materialized. Though the reasoning behind the upcoming wellness day is fundamentally different from the premise Julia and I originally attempted to engage with, in reconsidering my approach to this different kind of wellness day, I was surprised by how little my argument has changed.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Rental Home
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: Support the health and well-being of kids in our community

Due to the pandemic, our local school staff and care providers are seeing an overwhelming increase in health care needs from students in all areas — mental health, grief, immunizations, acute care, and chronic care — across all age groups. In close partnership with Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191, Park Nicollet...
SAVAGE, MN
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The taxpayers and student loan debt

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez expects the U.S. taxpayer to bail out folks who knowingly assumed loans for their education. When is personal responsibility going to enter the equation? And why don’t they ask colleges and universities to lower costs? I’m sure there are a lot of wasteful programs and even some overpaid educators. The taxpayers are tired of politicians sticking their hands in our wallets to fund their vote-getting efforts.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Iowan

UI plans to hire three care coordinators to improve mental health and well-being for students

The University of Iowa is in the process of hiring three mental health coordinators to aid in its efforts to provide holistic support for students. President Barbara Wilson said during her report to the state Board of Regents that the UI works with students in and out of the classroom by providing leadership and service activities, all while paying attention to student wellness.
MENTAL HEALTH
themacweekly.com

Students, staff discuss idea of reinstituting wellness days

During the 2020-2021 school year, Macalester interspersed multiple “wellness days” into the academic calendar during which classes were cancelled and no work was due. Given the rigor of the module system, many students found these days useful. “Every time a wellness day came last year, it was at a time...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
1470 WMBD

ICC relieves students of $1.1 million in debt

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Illinois Central College is using COVID-19 relief money to eliminate $1.1 million in student debt. The college says student accounts having outstanding balances for tuition, fees, books, late fees, and daycare had a credit applied as of this week. Money from the American Rescue Plan’s Higher...
EAST PEORIA, IL
syr.edu

Supporting Student Wellness Series: Strengthening Relationships

With new living situations, academic experiences and more, college is a time of seemingly ever-evolving changes. The wave of new experiences if often an exciting part of the journey. However, individuals may also face a wave of new internal and external challenges during this time as well. The interpersonal evolutions...
SYRACUSE, NY
clarkstonnews.com

Clarkston Community Schools focusing on complete well-being

As you know, our mission in this district is to create a learning environment where students, staff, and families are challenged, healthy, engaged, safe, and supported. Every decision we make is driven by our Strategic Plan and our Four Pillars of Excellence: Whole Person Development, Foundational and Academic Skills, Student-Focused Learning, and Future Pathways.
CLARKSTON, MI
baconsrebellion.com

The Invisible Side of the Student Loan Crisis: Debt Collection

VPM News tells the story of Joshua Bowser, a Virginia State University dropout who was living at home in New Jersey with his parents and working two jobs. Unbeknownst to the young man, he owed the Commonwealth somewhere between $6,900 and $10,700 (the paperwork gave different figures) for unpaid tuition and fees.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mercer Island Reporter

Participants discuss students’ well-being at Healthy Youth Forum

With high levels of stress wedging their way into students’ lives over the last 20 months, a pair of messages on the state COVID-19 Student Survey results document encourages communities to continue collaborating on a prevention plan and watching for signs of distress. Locally, there’s a host of support programs...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
theintell.com

Guest Opinion: No more student lunch debt

Lunch taken out of a student’s hands. Threats of not getting a high school diploma. These are just some of the ways students in Bucks County have been shamed for having school lunch debt when they cannot afford lunch but do not meet the high threshold to qualify for free and reduced lunches.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
theurbannews.com

Record $1.7 Trillion Student Debt Drowns Borrowers

HBCU calls for loan forgiveness gain support. As the cost of a college education continues to rise, an estimated 45 million consumers collectively owe a record $1.7 trillion dollars in student debt, according to the Federal Reserve—a $905 billion increase in just the past decade. For Black America, the struggle...
COLLEGES
westernu.edu

WesternU celebrates, supports student research

The Western University of Health Sciences Office of Research and Biotechnology held its annual Student Technology and Research Symposium (STRS), with WesternU students presenting findings from their summer research projects. STRS is held each year to recognize and encourage our health sciences students who performed research and scholarly activities during...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
The Daily Yonder

The Daily Yonder

Whitesburg, KY
701
Followers
978
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

 http://www.dailyyonder.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy