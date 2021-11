If Greg Schiano has any say, this week will be all Penn State and no Pinstripe Bowl. The outside world can talk all about Rutgers’ postseason possibilities in the run-up to Saturday’s matchup with the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley (12 p.m. ET, BTN). But Schiano said he has made it clear to his team it takes its eyes off the opponent at its own risk.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO