BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time this season, the New England Patriots are above .500. They reached that mark with a convincing 24-6 victory over the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday. Mac Jones didn’t have to do much, completing 12 of his 18 passes for 139 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Rhamondre Stevenson had over 100 yards from scrimmage — 62 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards — while Damien Harris (rushing) and Hunter Henry (receiving) each scored a touchdown for the visitors. J.C. Jackson also returned an interception 88 yards for a New England touchdown, the first score of...

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO