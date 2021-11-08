CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum climbs to new record; total crypto market cap approaches $3T

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The price of Ethereum hit a new record high on Monday morning, breaching $4,700 for the first time, following a weekend surge in major cryptocurrencies. The total market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies is approaching $3 trillion. DeFi rally. The rally in Ethereum comes amid a surge in...

ph.investing.com

The Motley Fool

This Cryptocurrency Could Grow Tenfold by 2026

Ethereum is holding up well these days, hitting new all-time highs this month. The shift to proof of stake will make the platform more efficient in terms of the number of transactions it can process and the costs to process them. Ethereum is home to thousands of decentralized apps right...
MARKETS
investing.com

'Big Short' Burry exits bearish bets on Tesla, Google

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fund manager Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame exited bearish bets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Inc's Google, and fund manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund last quarter, according to SEC filings released on Monday. Burry, whose bets against mortgage...
STOCKS
investing.com

Institutional Bitcoin products tag record AUM despite volume pulling back

Institutional traders have locked a record sum of capital into Bitcoin investment products despite trade volume declining during the second half of 2021. According to CoinShares’ Nov. 15 “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly” report, Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw total inflows of $97.5 million between Nov. 8 and Nov. 12 — pushing the sector’s assets under management (AUM) up to a record $56 billion. Year-to-date (YTD) inflows also tagged $6.5 billion last week.
MARKETS
investing.com

Litecoin Falls 11.01% In Selloff

Investing.com - Litecoin was trading at $245.800 by 03:05 (01:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 11.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The move downwards pushed Litecoin's market cap down to $17.411B, or 0.64% of the total cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
investing.com

Renaissance, other big hedge funds increase stakes in Tesla in third quarter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Renaissance Technologies, Aristides Capital and Adage Capital Partners were among large U.S. hedge funds that boosted their stake or took new positions in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) Inc last quarter, before a searing October rally that vaulted the company's market value above $1 trillion and a subsequent tumble this month.
STOCKS
investing.com

EOS Falls 10% In Rout

Investing.com - EOS was trading at $4.4736 by 23:15 (04:15 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since October 27. The move downwards pushed EOS's market cap down to $4.3754B, or 0.16% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
STOCKS
investing.com

investing.com

DFG piles $12.6M into Astar Network’s Polkadot parachain bid

The first-ever parachain auction on Polkadot is heating up, with leading projects from the Polkadot ecosystem competing for the coveted first slot. On Nov. 15, DFG Group — a global blockchain investment firm controlling $1 billion in assets under management — announced it had pledged 300,000 DOT tokens (worth $12.65 million) in support of Astar Network’s parachain bid.
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash sees hundreds of billions wiped from crypto market

The price of bitcoin has plunged below $60,000 amid a market-wide crash.Ethereum (ether), Binance Coin and Solana (SOL) were among several other leading cryptocurrencies to also tumble in value, dipping by between 5-10 per cent on Tuesday morning.The price crash comes less than a week after bitcoin hit a new all-time high of close to $69,000.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe overall crypto market fell by more than $200 billion overnight to around $2.6 trillion, having briefly teased $3 trillion during the record-breaking rally last week.The reason for the price crash is not immediately clear, with several factors potentially contributing to the slide. Among them are a renewed crackdown on BTC mining in China, the rejection by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), and long-term investors skimming off profits from their holdings.More to follow.
STOCKS
investing.com

