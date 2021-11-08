CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man stabbed inside apartment building in Pittsburgh’s South Side

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZmLp_0cptqoUn00
Carson Towers stabbing - WPXI A man was stabbed early Monday morning inside an apartment building in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said. (11/8/21) (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed early Monday morning inside an apartment building in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said.

Police were called shortly before 1:30 a.m. to Carson Towers on East Carson Street.

Inside an apartment, police found the man with serious cuts to his face and hands. Paramedics took him to a hospital in critical condition.

The man told police that another man attacked him with a serrated knife, investigators said.

Police arrested the other man, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for breathing problems, officials said. He faces attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman charged in bicyclist death

BUTLER. Pa. — A Butler woman is facing vehicular homicide and related charges after a fatal bicycle crash that happened in the City of Butler in September. Susan Ekstrand, 27, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and traffic charges after the death of 76-year-old Dr. Henry Sinopoli in downtown Butler on Sept. 8.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Police#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Trial begins for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

DALLAS — (AP) — A woman who authorities say survived an attack by a man charged with killing 18 older women in Dallas and its suburbs over a two-year span said in a taped deposition shown to jurors as his trial opened Monday that she knew she was in "grave danger" the minute she opened her door.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Father, daughter survive plane crash in Pennsylvania woods

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania. State police say the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area in Bear Creek Township. Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old dad’s cellphone and 13-year-old daughter’s iPad to locate them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Huge pig blocks South Carolina road

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A large pig known as “Papa Pig” shut down a York County, South Carolina road and forced police to come move it so traffic could get by. The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted photos showing the pig taking up multiple lanes of traffic. It took officers just a few minutes to corral the animal and load it into a trailer, WSOC reported.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Singer DaniLeigh facing pair of assault charges brought by DaBaby

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Singer Danielle Curiel, also known as DaniLeigh, is facing two assault charges brought by rapper DaBaby that stem from altercations late Sunday and Monday morning, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed late Monday. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have a child together, WSOC reported. DaBaby, whose legal name is Jonathan...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
77K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy