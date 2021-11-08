Man stabbed inside apartment building in Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed early Monday morning inside an apartment building in Pittsburgh’s South Side, police said.
Police were called shortly before 1:30 a.m. to Carson Towers on East Carson Street.
Inside an apartment, police found the man with serious cuts to his face and hands. Paramedics took him to a hospital in critical condition.
The man told police that another man attacked him with a serrated knife, investigators said.
Police arrested the other man, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for breathing problems, officials said. He faces attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.
