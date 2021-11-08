WeatherTalk: Wind chill chills us, not the air

Effective: 2021-11-17 01:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-18 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Susitna Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Broad Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph combined with temperatures between 10 and 25 below through Broad Pass will cause dangerously low wind chills both overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO