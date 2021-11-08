CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeatherTalk: Wind chill chills us, not the air

By John Wheeler
Post-Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the day is chilly, a stiff wind certainly adds additional chill to the air. Or does it? Actually, the chill is...

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-17 01:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-18 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Susitna Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Broad Pass. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to noon AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph combined with temperatures between 10 and 25 below through Broad Pass will cause dangerously low wind chills both overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Wind adding the chill

As the wind gusts turn northwest for Wednesday and Thursday it'll drive down the temperatures but also the wind chills. We'll struggle in both departments each day. Wind chills will be in the 10s and 20s each day but may drift as low as single digits on Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Fire Danger And Quick Arctic Blast

DENVER (CBS4)- Get ready for a week of extremes across Colorado. A strong high pressure ridge delivered high temperatures just a few degrees shy of record territory on Monday afternoon. Credit: CBS4 Denver’s high made it into the mid-70s just for degrees away from the record high despite a day of a persistent mountain wave cloud. Credit: CBS4 As our current high pressure ridge moves east on Tuesday strong southwesterly winds will be ramping up across the state. Credit: CBS4 The combination of strong winds, warm temps and low relative humidity will create a higher fire danger along the I-25 corridor including the Denver metro area...
COLORADO STATE

