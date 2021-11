Doctors in India’s most populous state are scrambling to control an outbreak of a mosquito-borne disease that has been linked to birth defects. More than 120 people have tested positive for Zika in the last three weeks in the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh – this is the first time the virus has been detected in the state. However, the actual number of infections is likely to be much higher as in most cases the virus only causes a mild fever and is often mistaken for flu. But in 10 per cent of cases it can be fatal, causing muscle paralysis and weakness.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO