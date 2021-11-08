Netflix drops gripping 'Stranger Things' teaser as it announces 2022 premiere and episode titles

Goodbye Hawkins… Hello California!

Netflix gave fans another look at the highly-anticipated fourth season of “Stranger Things.”

The teaser, which details Eleven’s life in California with Will, Jonathan, and Joyce Byers, was released in celebration of “Stranger Things Day” on Saturday.

"Dear Mike," Eleven begins her narration of a letter to love interest Mike Wheeler, who stayed behind in Hawkins, Indiana.

"Today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted. I even like school now. I have made lots of friends,” she continues, largely exaggerating as footage shows that she’s having trouble making friends.

“Even so, I am ready for spring break, mostly because I get to see you,” she notes, confidently adding, “we will have the best spring break ever.”

And that’s how you know that the Stranger kids-turned-teens will not be having the best spring break ever.

Instead, footage reveals they get embroiled in car chases, shoot outs, and explosions.

Eleven is even seen getting dragged off by government officials.

Additionally, the streamer shared a second video that disclosed all nine episode titles: The Hellfire Club, Vecna's Curse, The Monster and the Superhero, Dear Billy, The Nina Project, The Dive, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, Papa, and The Piggyback.

Set in the spring of 1986, the season is set to debut in the summer of 2022, slightly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No official premiere date has been announced.

Last year, the first teaser for the fourth season revealed that Hopper, played by David Harbour, was actually alive despite seemingly sacrificing himself for Joyce (Winona Ryder) in the final episode of the third season to prevent the Russian government from reopening the gate to the Upside Down.

In the brief teaser, fans were floored by the reveal that Hopper was actually caught and imprisoned by the Soviets.

In an interview with Netflix, “Stranger Things” co creators, the Duffer brothers, asked Harbour how much he hated having to “hide Hopper’s fate from the public.”

“On a scale of [one] to 10, I’d give it an 11,” Harbour said. “It was awful. I’d go on talk shows, and they’d be like, ‘So, you’re dead?’ I’d be like, ‘I guess so.’ I just had to lie to people.”

