CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix drops gripping 'Stranger Things' teaser as it announces 2022 premiere and episode titles

By Lizzy Buczak
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lo3vI_0cptqQGF00

Goodbye Hawkins… Hello California!

Netflix gave fans another look at the highly-anticipated fourth season of “Stranger Things.”

The teaser, which details Eleven’s life in California with Will, Jonathan, and Joyce Byers, was released in celebration of “Stranger Things Day” on Saturday.

"Dear Mike," Eleven begins her narration of a letter to love interest Mike Wheeler, who stayed behind in Hawkins, Indiana.

"Today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted. I even like school now. I have made lots of friends,” she continues, largely exaggerating as footage shows that she’s having trouble making friends.

“Even so, I am ready for spring break, mostly because I get to see you,” she notes, confidently adding, “we will have the best spring break ever.”

And that’s how you know that the Stranger kids-turned-teens will not be having the best spring break ever.

Instead, footage reveals they get embroiled in car chases, shoot outs, and explosions.

Eleven is even seen getting dragged off by government officials.

Additionally, the streamer shared a second video that disclosed all nine episode titles: The Hellfire Club, Vecna's Curse, The Monster and the Superhero, Dear Billy, The Nina Project, The Dive, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, Papa, and The Piggyback.

Set in the spring of 1986, the season is set to debut in the summer of 2022, slightly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No official premiere date has been announced.

Last year, the first teaser for the fourth season revealed that Hopper, played by David Harbour, was actually alive despite seemingly sacrificing himself for Joyce (Winona Ryder) in the final episode of the third season to prevent the Russian government from reopening the gate to the Upside Down.

In the brief teaser, fans were floored by the reveal that Hopper was actually caught and imprisoned by the Soviets.

In an interview with Netflix, “Stranger Things” co creators, the Duffer brothers, asked Harbour how much he hated having to “hide Hopper’s fate from the public.”

“On a scale of [one] to 10, I’d give it an 11,” Harbour said. “It was awful. I’d go on talk shows, and they’d be like, ‘So, you’re dead?’ I’d be like, ‘I guess so.’ I just had to lie to people.”

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
hypebeast.com

Netflix Shares Full Schedule for 'Stranger Things' Day

Netflix has unveiled the full schedule for Stranger Things Day, which will celebrate the hotly-anticipated fourth season of the original series on Saturday, November 6. November 6 was aptly selected as Stranger Things Day to coincide with the date that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in 1983 in the first season of the show. Festivities will commence promptly at 12 a.m. PT across Stranger Things‘ social channels before the streamer unveils the first “tease” at 7 a.m. PT.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Stranger Things” S4 ‘California’ Teaser

A new teaser is out for the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” this one confirming the series jumps ahead to 1986 and will involve a California-based storyline. Most of the trailer sees a voice-over from Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) reading a letter she wrote to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
vitalthrills.com

Stranger Things Day Brings New Season 4 Teaser!

As part of the Stranger Things Day celebration, Netflix has released a new “Welcome to California” teaser for Stranger Things 4 which reveals the final locale of the upcoming season. You can watch the teaser using the player below!. In addition to the teaser, Netflix also revealed the Stranger Things...
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

Eleven tries to adjust to SoCal life in underwhelming Stranger Things S4 teaser

It's Stranger Things Day, marking the anniversary of Will Byers' mysterious disappearance (on November 6, 1983) in S1 of the hugely popular Netflix series. The streaming giant is marking the occasion with the release of yet another teaser for S4—and it's frankly a bit underwhelming. Netflix has been trickling out...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
theplaylist.net

‘Stranger Things 4’ Teaser Trailer: The Gang Finally Returns This Summer

After multiple production delays due to the pandemic, “Stranger Things 4” is finally getting ready to debut on Netflix, and the streaming service has released a brand new teaser trailer. The footage reveals that the gang is planning to get together during Spring Break of 1986 as Eleven and the Byers family have moved to California and seemingly will return to Hawkins.
TV SERIES
Maxim

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Takes Us to California, Reveals Summer 2022 Release Date and Episode Titles

Eleven is getting ready for spring break when things get explosive. For StrangerThings fans it always seems like a long wait until the next season of Netflix’s mega-hit sci-fi ode to all things 80s (and Stephen King). But the core cast of kids, while taller and older, are still kids, and they are in very different places in this new trailer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elite Daily

This Stranger Things 4 Episode Title Has Fans Convinced A Fan-Fave Will Return

There’s a ton of mystery surrounding Season 4 of Stranger Things, but fans finally got a good chunk of information about the long-awaited season on Netflix’s Stranger Things Day on Saturday, Nov. 6. For the big celebration, Netflix not only dropped a new teaser focusing on Eleven’s new life in California, but even more excitingly, the streamer revealed all the episode titles for the new season. True to form, the titles are all cryptic and incredibly creepy-sounding, but one definitely stands out among the rest, as it has prompted fans to wonder whether beloved villain Billy Hargrove will be in Stranger Things 4.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Winona Ryder
Distractify

Netflix Gaming Immerses You Further in Titles Like 'Stranger Things'

Media streaming giant Netflix has officially entered the gaming industry. After purchasing video game developer Night School Studio in September, the company has officially launched Netflix Gaming, a new feature available to certain subscribers. Because of this, many of the company's users can now play games on the Netflix app...
TV SHOWS
darkhorizons.com

“Stranger Things” S4 Titles, Window, Poster

Following the release of that new trailer the other day, more details about the fourth season of Netflix’s supernatural series “Stranger Things” have emerged. First up, the new season’s episode titles have been revealed with the nine episodes to be named: The Hellfire Club, Vecna’s Curse, The Monster and The Superhero, Dear Billy, The Nina Project, The Dive, The Massacre At Hawkins Lab, Papa, and The Piggyback.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#The Hellfire Club#The Nina Project#Hawkins Lab#Piggyback#Russian#Soviets
TheConversationCanada

'Cowboy Bebop': Groundbreaking anime series earns a Netflix remake for iconic artistic fusion

The classic 1998 anime series Cowboy Bebop is back in the public eye with a bold and much-anticipated live-action adaptation arriving on Netflix on Nov. 19. The occasion offers a moment to reflect upon the vast cultural and artistic significance of an anime that crossed literal and figurative borders to help carve out an international audience for the Japanese animation industry. The original Cowboy Bebop played a monumental role in establishing the transnational potential of anime. Its genre-bending storyline about space-faring bounty hunters offered viewers a pastiche of American mafia movies, Italian westerns, Japanese cyberpunk, Hong-Kong style martial arts movies and...
COMICS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The D’Amelio Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu (TV News Roundup)

Hulu announced that “The D’Amelio Show” has been renewed for a second season. The unscripted series follows social media stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and their parents Marc and Heidi as the family navigates the transition from a normal life into overnight celebrity status. Season 1, which debuted Sept. 3, saw the family settle into life in Los Angeles after moving to the city to further their careers after Charli, at 16, and Dixie, at 20, became two of the biggest names on TikTok for their dancing and singing, respectively. “The D’Amelio Show” is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
thefocus.news

RIP Heath Freeman: Death of actor shocks industry

Heath Freeman’s death became known after Shanna Moakler posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute to honour the actor and producer. News of Heath Freeman’s passing surprised fans since it has only been confirmed by model Shanna Moakler. She posted a photo alongside the actor captioned with:. “Heartbroken to hear of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy