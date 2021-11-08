CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Audacy's Country Hit Pick of the Week: Thomas Rhett - ‘Slow Down Summer’

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ue3Zz_0cptqPNW00

Our Audacy Country Hit Pick of the Week is Thomas Rhett ’s brand new single, "Slow Down Summer." Hear it all this week on your favorite Audacy Country stations!

Rhett painted a smile on the faces of Country music fans worldwide with the release of his new single, “Slow Down Summer” Friday. A song about youthful summer love crafted by TR’s stellar songwriting and a 14-piece orchestra (wow!) the tune has #1 hit written all over it.

“I wrote this song from the point of view of two people who are in love during senior year of high school,” shared Rhett. “I envisioned them headed off to different schools and they’re starting to understand that the moment the weather starts to change, they’ve got a 99-percent chance this relationship is not going to work. I know that myself and a lot of people have been there before, wishing the fireworks stage doesn’t have to end.”

Excitement around the new music only continued to grow as TR revealed the tune is the first taste of his newly-revealed sixth studio album, WHERE WE STARTED, expected early 2022.

Listen for the brand new song, “Slow Down Summer.” all week on your favorite Audacy Country Stations .

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
995qyk.com

Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren: ‘Ready To Meet You Little Honey’

Thomas Rhett’s wife Lauren shared some pictures of herself, her three daughters, and Thomas on the beach, and she is very pregnant with the couple’s fourth girl, due any day now. Lauren wrote in the Instagram post of family photos, “We’re ready to meet you little honey 💕 & these...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Rhett
wxbm.com

Thomas Rhett’s “Slow Down Summer” is Available Now

Thomas Rhett just released his brand new single “Slow Down Summer”. Thomas also surprised fans with some album news – after releasing Country Again: Side A early this year, everyone was expecting his next project to be Side B. But, surprise!. Thomas has announced that 2022 will see two albums...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Songwriting#Country Hit Pick Of#Instagram
country1025.com

13 Amazing Thomas Rhett Gift Ideas That Are “Unforgettable”

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Thomas Rhett Unveils “Slow Down Summer,” First New Single from Forthcoming Album ‘Where We Started’

Multi-platinum country music megastar Thomas Rhett unveiled “Slow Down Summer,” the first single from his forthcoming sixth studio album, WHERE WE STARTED (due in 2022). Grounded in a piano-led arrangement—augmented by some gentle acoustics, ethereal melodic lines, and a 14-piece string section—the song speaks to the bittersweetness of young love.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Thomas Rhett Shares First Taste of 6th Studio Album With Release of Lead Single, ‘Slow Down Summer’

Thomas Rhett is ushering in his new era of music with the debut single from his upcoming project. Earlier this week, Rhett announced his sixth and seventh studio albums. His upcoming record, Where We Started will mark his sixth full-length release. “Slow Down Summer” is unlike any of his past releases, complete with a 14-piece string section and piano melody. The tune tells the story of a summer romance that changes with the seasons. Along with the single’s release, Thomas Rhett also debuted a lyric video.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
udiscovermusic.com

Thomas Rhett Previews Next Album With New Track ‘Slow Down Summer’

Thomas Rhett has released the new single “Slow Down Summer” as a taste of his upcoming sixth studio album Where We Started, due in early 2022 via the Valory Music Co. The country star wrote the number with frequent collaborators Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, Sean Douglas, and his father and former country hitmaker in his own right, Rhett Akins. “I wrote this song from the point of view of two people who are in love during senior year of high school,” says Rhett.
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

Thomas Rhett Celebrates Daughter Willa’s 6th Birthday

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren took to social media this week to mark their daughter Willa’s 6th birthday. Rhett shared a photo of a smiling Willa from what looks to be her birthday party, with plenty of balloons and decorations behind her. “Willa Gray.. how in the world are...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Country: Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett, Deana Carter & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos and albums that dropped this week. When Shelton wed Gwen Stefani in July, he penned his own wedding vows in the form of a song. Now, he’s letting the rest of the world hear the tender, emotional track. Delicate guitar work starts off this song, as Shelton reflects how he wishes they had met earlier in their lives.
MUSIC
bringmethenews.com

Thomas Rhett headlining New Year's Eve country show at Xcel Energy Center

Country music star Thomas Rhett will close out 2021 with a New Year's Eve show at the Xcel Energy Center. The singer-songwriter and the St. Paul venue revealed the concert Monday morning. Rhett will headline, with Cole Swindell and Conner Smith also set to perform at what Xcel Energy Center says will be the "biggest party of 2021."
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy