Audacy's Country Hit Pick of the Week: Thomas Rhett - ‘Slow Down Summer’

Our Audacy Country Hit Pick of the Week is Thomas Rhett ’s brand new single, "Slow Down Summer." Hear it all this week on your favorite Audacy Country stations!

Rhett painted a smile on the faces of Country music fans worldwide with the release of his new single, “Slow Down Summer” Friday. A song about youthful summer love crafted by TR’s stellar songwriting and a 14-piece orchestra (wow!) the tune has #1 hit written all over it.

“I wrote this song from the point of view of two people who are in love during senior year of high school,” shared Rhett. “I envisioned them headed off to different schools and they’re starting to understand that the moment the weather starts to change, they’ve got a 99-percent chance this relationship is not going to work. I know that myself and a lot of people have been there before, wishing the fireworks stage doesn’t have to end.”

Excitement around the new music only continued to grow as TR revealed the tune is the first taste of his newly-revealed sixth studio album, WHERE WE STARTED, expected early 2022.

