Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. After snow over the weekend, the start of this week will feature a chance of rain and snow showers. Temperatures are expected to be higher in the middle of the week, reaching near 64 on Wednesday. A chance for rain and snow showers will return toward the end of the week.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO