CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kane Brown has accomplished a great deal in not a long amount of time. It’s been six years since the Georgia native released his first EP and five since he signed a major label deal. Since then, he’s scored two No. 1 country albums, both certified platinum or better (2018′s “Experiment” debuted atop the Billboard 200 as well) and nine Top 10 Country singles.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO