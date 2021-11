Loopholes mean the Pennsylvania Lottery is not investigating high-frequency winners who may be involved in illegal activity, the Pennsylvania Auditor General announced Monday. “We found the lottery has security measures designed to prevent illegal or fraudulent activities from retailers selling lottery products, but not from anyone else who plays the lottery,” Auditor General Timothy DeFoor’s said Monday as he announced the details of a performance audit of the lottery. “This has nothing to do with lottery products. They are completely secure. We are talking about whether or not the person claiming the winning prize is doing something they shouldn’t.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO