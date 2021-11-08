CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior dog tonic formulas often include Astragalus

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdaptogenic herbs are those that offer some balance to our immune system, our hormones and promote optimal function of our organs even in the face of stress. The use of this kind of herbs is getting to be more popular in the newer dog supplements for anxiety, arthritis, and to boost...

ABC Action News

Friends of Strays: Meet Senior Dog Lilly

Friends of Strays Animal Shelter showcases Lilly, a 15-year dog available for adoption. Lilly was left behind in an abandoned house. A neighbor had been feeding her since the occupants left her behind. The owners were repeatedly contacted, but didn't want anything to do with Lilly. One of our employees heard the story and got Friends of Strays involved.
PETS
New Haven Register

Dogs Make Everything Better, Including Your Business

One of the greatest business lessons came when I was agility training a Border Collie. They have this tremendous urgency to please, and so to get them to perform with accuracy, you have to calm down their desire to learn and impress. What struck me was when I saw that same urgency in young people who came to me looking for more responsibility in a hurry. Now, when they do, I tell them about my Border Collie to help them understand.
PETS
One Green Planet

TikTok Trends: Fire Tonic Immunity Drink For a Sore Throat

TikTok user @northidahomade shares a health hack that she swears by. This health drink concoction is called fire tonic. She explains that it can be used if you feel like you are getting sick, or have a scratchy or sore throat, but she also recommends taking a shot of it every day for optimal health. She always keeps a big jar of fire tonic in her fridge at all times. The great thing about this recipe is that you can make it in big batches and store it for weeks. To make this miracle healing tonic, you’ll need, jalapeño, horseradish, cinnamon sticks, garlic, onions, lemon, rosemary, and honey. While honey is not vegan, some healthier plant-based sweetener alternatives include maple syrup, agave, and stevia.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH
Florida Weekly

For the love of Lola: Senior dog touches hearts around the world

It takes a village to rescue animals. For Bonita Springs-based Golden Retriever Rescue of Southwest Florida, that village spans the world. When Lola #1003, an emaciated 14-year-old golden retriever, came into rescue in September, her horrific condition and sad plight touched hearts as far away as Germany, Wales, Australia and the Philippines. Through Facebook posts and a fundraiser, the rescue raised money for Lola’s vetting, found her a foster home, and ultimately gave Lola the forever family she deserves.
PETS
Sentinel

What does lack of Vitamin B12 or Vitamin B12 deficiency cause?

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that’s important for nerve function and the production of DNA. It also helps make red blood cells, protects against pernicious anemia, and boosts immunity. But because it doesn’t come from plants or animals, you have to get it from food sources like meat or dairy products, eggs with their yolk, or fortified cereals.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Snack Proven To Lower Blood Pressure

The snack contains a type of omega-3 called alpha-linolenic acid, which is heart healthy. Eating whole walnuts can help to lower blood pressure, new research finds. Walnuts contain a type of omega-3 called alpha-linolenic acid, which is heart healthy. People in the study swapped out 5 percent of their saturated...
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food For High Cholesterol, According to a Dietitian

If you have high cholesterol, you're not alone. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that close to 94 million U.S. residents have high total cholesterol and that nearly half of those affected by the condition aren't currently taking medication to treat it. While a variety of factors—including...
NUTRITION
LIVESTRONG.com

If You Want a Sharper Mind, Eat These 5 Nutrients Daily

While there's no single thing that'll keep your mind sharp, certain factors — such as diet — can make a big splash when it comes to building better brainpower. Specifically, eating the right type of nutrients may help protect cognitive function well into your golden years (at the same time, not getting enough nutrients can hinder brain health).
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

Should You Drink Carrot Juice Every Day?

Fresh carrot juice has more nutritional value than soft drinks, which get most of their calories from added sugar. The problem with fruit and vegetable juices is that they still add sugar and liquid calories to your diet — and this can result in health problems. If you're wondering how...
FOOD & DRINKS
DogTime

Caring For Your Senior Dog: What You Should Know

November is Adopt A Senior Pet Month! If you're considering bringing home a sweet, old pooch this month, we've got a few tips. The post Caring For Your Senior Dog: What You Should Know appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
LIVESTRONG.com

Can You Eat Oats if You Have Thyroid Problems?

If you love a bowl of oatmeal or oat milk and you have thyroid problems, you may wonder if oats are in any way a thyroid-healing food. According to experts, while there's no specific food shown to have a healing effect on thyroid conditions, oats are fair game, and they may even have some benefit.
HEALTH
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES

