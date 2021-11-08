CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Rock on! These are the 10 best spots for live music in McKinney

By Nicole Barron
Local Profile
Local Profile
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some people say there’s only one thing better than music, and that’s live music. Whether it’s an upbeat band that covers your old rock faves or a quiet, acoustic set to help you unwind, we’ve learned that McKinney loves their live music. Whatever your taste in tunes is, we...

localprofile.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Local Profile

Rick Grady and his fight for the homeless in Collin County

This article originally appeared in our 2021 November/December issue of Local Profile magazine. A few months ago, Rick Grady was walking among the homeless who lingered in a tent city not far from Gov. Greg Abbott’s mansion in Austin. They used to be located in parks around the state capitol until the city forced them to move. So, the homeless by the thousands sought refuge in TxDOT territory under the Interstate 35 bridge. Austin, according to an April 19 Austonia report, had seen a 45 percent increase in its unsheltered population when voters did away with the public camping ban in 2019. A year later, nearly 10,000 people were homeless, and Austin voters quickly returned to the polls to reinstate the public camping ban.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

The best places to see Christmas lights in Plano, Frisco, Dallas and all of DFW

Everyone knows that everything is bigger in Texas and that certainly stands for Christmas lights and holiday events. Whether you’re looking for a drive-through holiday lights experience or a fully-immersive Christmas festival with lights, hot cocoa and ice-skating, DFW has it all. In fact, some of the best Christmas lights options can be found right here in Collin County – in Plano and Frisco.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

The 10+ best things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

‘Tis the season! If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further, here’s the only list you need. This weekend, we’re ringing in the good tidings of Christmas! To fuel everyone’s much-needed-post-2021 holiday fever, there are Christmas lights galore to admire, and holiday markets to get your shopping done now! We’ve gathered all the merry happenings we can to satisfy your pre-Thanksgiving yuletide cravings.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Memphis, TX
Local Profile

Twisted Root burgers opening in Downtown Plano November 22

More burgers and fries are coming to downtown Plano. Twisted Root Burger Co. is opening their downtown Plano location just in time for Thanksgiving!. In the space previously occupied by Hub Streat, this new burger joint will serve all of their fan favorites, including:. The Classic, made with Texas beef,...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

“Texas treasure” Zane Williams makes country music history in McKinney

This article originally appeared in our 2021 November/December issue of Local Profile magazine. Zane Williams has been called one of the best storytellers in country music. He’s been slinging stories on stages all around the country and here locally at Cadillac Pizza for Zane’s night, which usually happens whenever he’s not touring with his new band, Wilder Blue. The Texas-based outfit is a five-man harmony-driven powerhouse in the borderland between musical genres, knocking down “gates that separate that country, bluegrass, folk and acoustic rock.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Traditional Music#Rock Band#Rock On#Wine Bar#The Celt Irish Pub#Guinness Irish Stew#Irish Whiskey#Tx First#European#Tx Hank
Local Profile

Love dinosaurs? Here are 10 attractions sure to delight any dino lover!

North Texas was once home to dinosaurs so it should come as no surprise that there are a lot of great dinosaur activities and things to do right on our doorstep. For example, Allen, Texas, is home to The Dinosaur Company, the only facility in America which builds life-size animatronic dinosaurs and they are open for tours. Meanwhile, just down the road Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Museum in McKinney features 10 animatronic dinosaurs lurkign along a nature trail.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Dillas’ quesadillas are great stuff on the griddle

Grab some quesadillas from Dillas at one of three locations:. Have you ever visited a restaurant whose menu was about 15 pages long and offered every type of cuisine under the sun? I can’t decide if that’s awesome, or overwhelming. There’s something for everyone, a plate for every picky palate. How can one kitchen be good at so many things? (Spoiler: they’re probably not.)
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

There are 8 new stores in Watters Creek for a great day of treating yourself

You don’t need to go all the way to Dallas for a taste of luxury. Over in Watters Creek in Allen, several shops, restaurants and photo-ops await you—and your dog too! Eight new tenants have recently joined the shopping center, creating a fun, diverse retail and dining experience; some open now, and some opening soon. Below is our guide to your updated Watters Creek experience.
ALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Local Profile

Hurry and spend a delightful Autumn at the Arboretum! (2021)

Where: The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens | 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, TX Admission: $12-17 The 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash of the Dallas Arboretum await… with some friendly giant bugs living among them!. The 16th annual Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant has transformed its gardens into Bugtopia....
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
1K+
Followers
733
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy