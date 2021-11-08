Rock on! These are the 10 best spots for live music in McKinney

This article originally appeared in our 2021 November/December issue of Local Profile magazine. A few months ago, Rick Grady was walking among the homeless who lingered in a tent city not far from Gov. Greg Abbott’s mansion in Austin. They used to be located in parks around the state capitol until the city forced them to move. So, the homeless by the thousands sought refuge in TxDOT territory under the Interstate 35 bridge. Austin, according to an April 19 Austonia report, had seen a 45 percent increase in its unsheltered population when voters did away with the public camping ban in 2019. A year later, nearly 10,000 people were homeless, and Austin voters quickly returned to the polls to reinstate the public camping ban.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO