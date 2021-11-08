CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Paul Sullivan: The grudge goes on forever — at least when Scottie Pippen is the grudge holder

Derrick
 8 days ago

The former Chicago Bulls great continued his revenge...

www.thederrick.com

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Message For Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen’s upcoming memoir, Unguarded, will be released next week on Nov. 9. And from the looks of some pre-released excerpts, the former Chicago Bulls star had quite a bit to say about his former teammate Michael Jordan. It’s no secret that Pippen was upset by his portrayal in last...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says "It's Over" Between Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won 6 championships together on the Chicago Bulls. There is no doubt that they are one of the most iconic duos in NBA history, and their partnership was crucial to the Bulls being able to form what is widely viewed as the most dominant dynasty ever.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Always Praised Scottie Pippen And Appreciated Playing With Him: "Whenever They Speak Michael Jordan, They Should Speak Scottie Pippen... I Won All These Championships, But I Didn't Win Without Scottie Pippen."

Scottie Pippen's recent comments about Michael Jordan have cooked up a storm in the NBA world. In an excerpt from his new book that is scheduled to come out soon, Pippen had a lot of negative things to say about Michael Jordan. Pippen called out Jordan for the way he...
NBA
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Reveals His Main Problem With Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has made it clear over the last year-plus that he wasn’t a big fan of how he was portrayed in Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance documentary for ESPN. The former Chicago Bulls star was unhappy with Jordan’s 10-part documentary, which he believes wasn’t completely accurate. Pippen and Jordan won six NBA championships together, but it’s clear they’re not on the best of terms.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Scottie Pippen walks back calling Phil Jackson racist

Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson have a long history together. Jackson led Pippen and the Bulls to six NBA championships. Last year, Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen accused Phil Jackson of being racist. Pippen said this because of the famous incident that happened in the 1994 playoffs. In the...
NBA
#The Grudge
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 5 most hated Scottie Pippen rivals ever

A lot of discussions right now are going on around the upcoming release of the memoir of the Chicago Bulls Hall-of-Fame forward Scottie Pippen. Next week, Pippen’s memoir is set to release and there is a media storm going on around it right now. So much of the media firestorm...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Scottie Pippen Puts Himself On Par With Kevin Durant

Scottie Pippen has been taking a lot of shots as of late, especially against Michael Jordan. Pippen is incredibly upset at the Bulls legend and he is making sure that everyone knows about it. In his book Unguarded, Pippen came out and said that he feels as though Michael was a horrible teammate and that if you were to ask people on the Bulls, they would say that Pippen was a better guy to play with.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Scottie Pippen’s Honest Admission

Scottie Pippen has made it clear that he wasn’t fond of the way he was portrayed on ESPN’s The Last Dance. Well, it also turns out he didn’t like the way his teammates were portrayed either. In Pippen’s memoir, “Unguarded,” he said The Last Dance was condescending to the Bulls’...
NBA
WNYC

Scottie Pippen's Memoir 'Unguarded'

Six-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Scottie Pippen joins us to discuss his new memoir with Michael Arkush, Unguarded. The book takes readers through Pippen’s childhood and his career with the Chicago Bulls, setting the record straight on what it was like to play every day with Michael Jordan, and describing how he feels he should have received more respect from the Bulls’ management.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Refused To Make Amends With Isiah Thomas After The Last Dance Aired: "It’s Not Like We’re Crossing Each Other’s Paths Anymore."

Scottie Pippen and Isiah Thomas starred in high-voltage encounters on the court when the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons clashed in the Eastern Conference playoff. They had incredible duels, although the Pistons focused their attention on stopping Michael Jordan during those days. The "Bad Boys'" dirtiness was too much for...
NBA
chatsports.com

Sports Take: Scottie Pippen is right to bash Michael Jordan

Six-time champion Scottie Pippen has been in the news recently for his comments toward former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan in his new memoir “Unguarded.” Jordan, often regarded as one of the greatest athletes of all time, came out with a documentary in 2020 called “The Last Dance,” highlighting his career and title runs with the Chicago Bulls. Pippen, along with other teammates were featured in this documentary, but the documentary was focused on Jordan. In the memoir, Pippen spoke his mind, bashing Jordan and calling him out for the way he handled the documentary.
NBA
MySanAntonio

Scottie Pippen Is Still Mad About "The Last Dance"

It’s been over a year since ESPN aired The Last Dance, but it’s apparently still a sore subject for Scottie Pippen. Back in May 2020, it was reported that the Bulls legend was “beyond livid” about his portrayal in the docuseries, and if an excerpt from his new book is any indication, he’s still pretty salty about the whole thing.
NBA
GQMagazine

The Scottie Pippen Interview You Won’t Want to Miss

Five months ago, in an interview with GQ's Tyler Tynes, Scottie Pippen—NBA champion, Olympic gold-medalist, Hall of Famer—had some things to share. Like that he had a new bourbon (Digits). And that he felt deeply disrespected by Michael Jordan by The Last Dance. Now he's about to release his memoir, Unguarded, where he tells the story of his rise from an Arkansas boy to NBA legend (read an exclusive excerpt here). Scottie Pippen is setting the record straight, and reorienting everything you ever knew about him, MJ, the Bulls dynasty, and more.
NBA

