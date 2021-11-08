Acne Studios Launches Scarf Personalization Service

Harry Styles has launched his own beauty brand, and it’s safe to assume the news was very pleasing to his fans. Known for pushing the boundaries with his avant-garde style, fans were beside themselves after seeing Styles sporting corsets, flares, polka dot tights – and even a top hat – as he discussed his new line with Dazed as their Winter 2021 cover star.The 27-year-old’s new venture is called Pleasing and sells a £50 nail polish set with four nail varnishes (or £16 each) - in the shades: Perfect Pearl, Pearl Tops, Inky Pearl, and Granny’s Pink Pearl.This move...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 16 MINUTES AGO