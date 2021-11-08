CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New owner of D’Angelo has a big appetite for expansion

By Grant Welker
 8 days ago
Dedham-based D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches is planning to double its number of locations in coming years. Join us as we celebrate the Movement Makers -- they're leading...

The week in bankruptcies: Willie L. Stephens DDS PC

Boston area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended November 5, 2021. Year to date through Nov. 5, the court recorded 54 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 39 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
WELLESLEY, MA
MassMutual gift puts King Boston fundraising at $20M

King Boston, the four-year-old nonprofit behind the planned memorial for Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King on Boston Common, has received a $1 million gift from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co.'s foundation to go towards the organization’s community efforts. The MassMutual Foundation announced the donation at the grand...
BOSTON, MA
5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
BOSTON, MA
Form D Friday: Mobile car mechanic startup raises $3.3M

Form D Friday is a Boston Business Journal feature highlighting regulatory filings from Boston-area companies raising capital for new projects or expanding their businesses. Form D reports are a type of SEC form used to file a notice of exempt offerings of securities. The SEC requires companies file the notice within 15 days after the first sale of securities in the offering. These forms don’t include a lot of details but can provide clues as to what investors and business owners are planning. If you have any tips or comments about new Boston-area fundraises, email Lucy at lmaffei@bizjournals.com.
BOSTON, MA
ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE

Join us as we celebrate the Movement Makers -- they're leading the way for lasting change and a better Boston. Middle market companies represent an astonishing range of low-profile businesses that drive our regional economy. This research project aims to raise the profile of the critical role middle-market companies play in our region.
BOSTON, MA
GE breakup creates uncertainty around Boston HQ

GE's Fort Point headquarters is already much smaller and closed-off than what then-CEO Jeff Immelt pitched upon coming to Boston. Join us as we celebrate the Movement Makers -- they're leading the way for lasting change and a better Boston. Middle market companies represent an astonishing range of low-profile businesses...
BOSTON, MA
Quincy marketing firm makes public market debut

A Quincy marketing firm is the latest Boston-area company to go public this year, making its market debut on Tuesday. Stran & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) said it priced its initial public offering at $18 million. Shares were trading for under $4 as of early Tuesday afternoon. Stran, a 27-year-old...
QUINCY, MA
Good News Tuesday: Smoothies are 'wicked healthy'

Salem Hospital is teaming up with My Brother’s Table, the North Shore’s largest soup kitchen, and The Haven Project, which supports at-risk youth, to launch Wicked Healthy IRL (In Real Life), or WHIRL. The new program will employ young adults from The Haven Project to prepare healthy smoothies using fresh produce in a way that is easily ingestible and appetizing to struggling residents.
SALEM, MA
