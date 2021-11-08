CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk's Twitter Poll, Apple Hires Tesla Exec, Disney 'Eternals' $71M Opening, Ethereum ATH, Bezos' Stock Sale: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

By Madhukumar Warrier
 7 days ago
Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Elon Musk’s Twitter Poll On Tesla Stock Sale: A majority of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter followers who participated in a poll by the billionaire on the microblogging platform have voted in favor of Musk selling 10% of his Tesla stock.

In a related move, Musk also took an uncivil dig at Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, the architect of a proposed billionaires’ tax that prompted Musk’s Twitter poll.

2. Apple Hires Former Tesla Executive For EV Project: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has hired Tesla’s Autopilot software engineer Christopher “CJ” Moore to work on the self-driving car the tech giant plans to launch as soon as 2024, it was reported, citing Bloomberg.

Moore implied earlier this year that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had overstated the capabilities of the electric vehicle maker’s self-driving technology.

3. Disney’s ‘Eternals’ Grosses $71 Million: Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE:DIS) Marvel Cinematic Universe epic “Eternals” collected $71 million in ticket sales at the North American box office during its weekend debut. “Eternals” had the fourth-best U.S. opening weekend of the pandemic era, it was reported, citing Variety.

4. Ethereum Hits AllTime High: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization — touched an all-time high of $4,762.30 on Sunday night. An Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) is likely to be approved before a spot Bitcoin ETF gets approval from U.S. regulators, as per a report by Bloomberg.

5. Jeff Bezos’ $3.3 Billion Amazon Stock Sale: Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder and the world’s second-richest person Jeff Bezos sold $3.3 billion worth of shares in the e-commerce giant last week under a pre-arranged trading plan.

Bezos had recently committed to contributing $2 billion to the Bezos Earth Fund that aims to restore nature and transform food systems.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out the EV week in review, another delay in SpaceX’s plan to launch its Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station, and Cathie Wood’s investment management firm Ark Invest’s divestiture of its entire stake in graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Meanwhile, Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog in Japan that inspired the Doge meme and cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), turned 16 last week.

