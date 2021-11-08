CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Shares Slide After Elon Musk Proposes Selling 10% of His Stock in a Twitter Poll

By Lora Kolodny, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a Twitter poll launched Saturday, Musk said: "Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?" The billionaire gave people the option to vote "Yes" or "No" and pledged to abide...

MarketRealist

Bernie Sanders' Net Worth as He Takes on Elon Musk Again

Bernie Sanders is targeting billionaires like Elon Musk again. This isn't the first time that he has targeted Musk or for that matter billionaires. Sanders has been running his campaign around the glaring wealth inequality in the U.S. What’s his net worth as he takes on billionaires?. Article continues below...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Elon Musk finds buyer for ‘last remaining house’ as he focuses on Mars mission

Elon Musk has finally scored a buyer for the final home he owns nearly a month after it was listed for sale in San Francisco, The Post can report. The property went under contract on Saturday, Nov. 13 — a year-and-a-half after the billionaire vowed to unload his vast real estate portfolio to focus on his mission to colonize Mars.
REAL ESTATE
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Says Tesla Stock Sale Is Designed For Tax Maximization

Elon Musk continued selling Tesla shares last week, offloading a combined $6.9 billion worth of stock. Since the Tesla CEO pledged in a Twitter poll to sell 10% of his holdings in the company (worth about $20 billion), it means he’s still a long way to reaching that threshold. So why isn’t he selling the shares more quickly then?
STOCKS
The Independent

Big Short investor deletes all his tweets after posting dire economic predictions and jabs at Elon Musk

Michael Burry, the investor made famous by The Big Short, has alleged that Elon Musk is selling Tesla stock simply to capitalise on its enormous value while the share price is still high.Mr Burry tweeted: “Let’s face it. @elonmusk borrowed against 88.3 million shares, sold all his mansions, moved to Texas, and is asking @BernieSanders whether he should sell more stock. He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA.”The investor made the claim a few days after delivering a dire warning for the economy, tweeting that stock market speculation has reached levels not seen since before the...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft Are ‘Way Ahead of Themselves,' Trader Warns

Three hot stocks have gone too far, too fast, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley said. The firm's chief market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday that the stock charts of Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft are overextended on a relative strength basis. "The stocks of great companies sometimes get way ahead...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Dow Set to Jump 100 Points After Breaking 5-Week Winning Streak

U.S. stock futures rose Monday, with the Dow indicated to open more than 100 points higher. Wall Street ended on a strong note Friday but snapped a five-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 180 points, or 0.5% on Friday. The S&P 500 gained about 0.7% and the Nasdaq added 1%. However, those gains were not enough to overcome the selling after last Wednesday's hottest consumer inflation report in more than 30 years.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to jump 100 points after breaking 5-week winning streak. U.S. stock futures rose Monday, with the Dow indicated to open more than 100 points higher. Wall Street ended on a strong note Friday but snapped a five-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 180 points, or 0.5% on Friday. The S&P 500 gained about 0.7% and the Nasdaq added 1%. However, those gains were not enough to overcome the selling after last Wednesday's hottest consumer inflation report in more than 30 years. For the week, the Dow fell 0.6%; the S&P 500 dipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq dropped about 0.7%. As of Friday's close, all three stock benchmarks were each less than 1% away from their record closes one week ago.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Oatly, Tesla, Dollar Tree and More

Oatly (OTLY) – The oat milk producer lost 7 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 10 cents a share loss anticipated by analysts. Revenue came in below forecasts, however, and its shares tumbled 14.1% in premarket action. Oatly said it faced challenges related to various Covid-related restrictions, but that it continues to scale up production.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

We Are Trimming This Surging Chip Name and Buying This Fintech on the Dip

Shortly after the opening bell, we will be selling 100 shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at roughly $148.30. In addition, we will be buying 25 shares of PayPal (PYPL) at roughly $211.50. Following the trades, the Charitable Trust will own 750 shares of AMD, representing 2.67% of the portfolio...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

What Jim Cramer Is Watching in the Market Monday

Boeing plays nice with the ok'ing of the 737Max… could be the break that Boeing needs and why we own it for the Investment Club... airlines have to "review" it now... in time for virtual summit. Musk to Bernie Sanders: "I keep forgetting that you're still alive… Want me to...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary defends Elon Musk's nearly $300 billion fortune — and predicts many workers won't return to offices

Kevin O'Leary defended Tesla CEO Elon Musk's almost $300 billion fortune this week. The "Shark Tank" investor predicted a permanent shift from offices to remote working. O'Leary said that demand for employees with digital skills has surged thanks to the pandemic. "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary defended Tesla CEO Elon...
BUSINESS
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Can't Produce Additional EVs In Volume

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk was recently asked (via Twitter) about the Tesla Semi, which is delayed according to the official announcement, but at the same time expected to be delivered to PepsiCo this quarter. His answer is to not to put too much emphasis on that, and that the company...
ECONOMY

