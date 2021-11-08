Tesla Shares Slide After Elon Musk Proposes Selling 10% of His Stock in a Twitter Poll

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to jump 100 points after breaking 5-week winning streak. U.S. stock futures rose Monday, with the Dow indicated to open more than 100 points higher. Wall Street ended on a strong note Friday but snapped a five-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 180 points, or 0.5% on Friday. The S&P 500 gained about 0.7% and the Nasdaq added 1%. However, those gains were not enough to overcome the selling after last Wednesday's hottest consumer inflation report in more than 30 years. For the week, the Dow fell 0.6%; the S&P 500 dipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq dropped about 0.7%. As of Friday's close, all three stock benchmarks were each less than 1% away from their record closes one week ago.

