Photos: Ariana Grande through the years

whio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Ariana Grande through the years Here...

www.whio.com

EW.com

Ariana Grande said she wanted to play Glinda in Wicked 8 years ago

Freshly minted Glinda actress Ariana Grande first cast a spell over the Broadway musical Wicked in 2013, when the singer-actress expressed her desire to play Glinda in the beloved tale in a resurfaced interview eight years before she joined director Jon M. Chu's movie adaptation alongside Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo.
d1softballnews.com

Ariana Grande reacts to her first performance, just 8 years old (VIDEO)

Ariana Grande is considered one of the most beautiful voices in America, since she was very young. Here’s how he reacted to his first performance. The American singer of Italian origins, Ariana Grande, was recently hosted by Jimmy Fallon to the The Tonight Show. Here, after a brief interview given to her by the conductor, with personal questions and about her career, here she appears an extraordinary and exclusive video.
Decider

Ariana Grande Cries Through Difficult Elimination on ‘The Voice’s First Live Show

The way eliminations worked last night was that the two performers with the top votes moved on in the competition. After that, each coach was forced to pick one last contestant (from the remaining three) to move on in the competition. While veteran coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton used their experience to make the tough calls, Grande wasn’t ready for such a feat.
TMZ.com

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Say Pete Davidson Getting Kim K with Humor

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen say there's one specific thing about Pete Davidson that could be the key to wooing Kim Kardashian -- his enormous funny bone. We got John and Chrissy outside her office Wednesday and our photog asked what they make of Pete and Kim going on a secret dinner date in his hometown of Staten Island.
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie, 13, Looks So Grown Up In 1st School Dance Photos

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to share photos of her eldest daughter, Maddie, going to her very first Homecoming dance a week after announcing her debut memoir. They really grow up too fast! Jamie Lynn took to Instagram on Oct. 18 to share few photos of daughter Maddie Aldridge, ahead of her first homecoming dance! In the pics, the young beauty wore a lime green dress with ankle strapped heels for the occasion and opted to have her hair styled down in loose curls cascading down her back.
wonderwall.com

Kate Beckinsale sheds light on her ex Pete Davidson's mysterious appeal, plus more news

Kate Beckinsale reacts to post about ex Pete Davidson's appeal. For the third night in less than a week, Pete Davidson was spotted out with Kim Kardashian West on Nov. 3, fueling rumors he and the recent "SNL" host are more than just friends. Meanwhile, the internet is quite literally all atwitter with what Pete and Kim's rumored romance can tell us about the gravitational pull Pete seems to have when it comes to women in Hollywood. "What if god came down to earth and just dated Pete Davidson," one Twitter user joked after photos surfaced that showed Kim clutching the 27-year-old's hand. "We need everybody to stop dating Pete Davidson til we figure out what's going on," another determined. One person who's decidedly not trying to unravel Pete's lady-magnet mystery? That would be Kate Beckinsale, who waded into the Pete-dating pond in 2019. This week, Kate spotted — and liked — a Nov. 2 tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney that read: "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'w** is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality." In addition to Kate, Pete's apparently nice personality has also earned him relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David in recent years.
Cosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman looks just like Taylor Swift in new pic, fans say

Nicole Kidman has officially thrown fans with her latest Instagram post, because they can't get over how similar she looks to Taylor Swift. What with that meme of Zoey Deschanel and Katy Perry together doing the rounds, and Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter going viral, celebrities looking like other celebrities is nothing new.
The Independent

‘Taylor Lautner the second’: Internet reacts after Taylor Lautner gets engaged to girlfriend Taylor

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner has become engaged to his long-term girlfriend Taylor Dome, and the internet has some questions about the future of her name.Lautner announced the news on Saturday, 13 November, sharing photographs of the proposal on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he captioned the post.Dome also posted the photographs on her own page, writing that Lautner is her “absolute best friend” and that...
