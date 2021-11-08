CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's Xiaohongshu raises $500 million, valuation hits $20 billion - source

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9DEm_0cpteeF100

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu said it has raised a new round of financing from existing shareholders who increased their stakes in the firm, which a source familiar with the matter said valued the company as much as $20 billion.

The source said Xiaohongshu, whose name translates to “little red book” in Chinese, raised $500 million in the round from investors including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group, Genesis Capital and Tiantu Capital.

Xiaohongshu declined to comment on the figures or the investors. Details of the fundraising were first reported by Chinese tech outlet 36kr earlier on Monday.

Temasek declined to comment. Tencent, Alibaba, Tiantu Capital and Genesis Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The current round of financing mainly stems from existing shareholders who increased their stakes in the company. We thank our shareholders for their long-standing trust and continued support,” a Xiaohongshu spokeperson said.

Xiaohongshu allows users to post product reviews and share shopping experiences. Earlier this month, it was among apps ordered by Chinese regulators to rectify what they called an excessive collection of personal information.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UPDATE 1-UK's Landsec swings to profit on strong office portfolio recovery

(Adds CEO’s comment, background) Nov 16 (Reuters) - UK’s largest commercial property firm Land Securities Group Plc reported on Tuesday a swing to half-year profit, helped by “resilient” rents at its prime Central London-focused office portfolio. Office property firms in the UK are gradually recovering after battling lower rental levels...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Hong Kong shares close up on positive signs in Biden-Xi meeting

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares finished up on Tuesday, as investors embraced positive signs in talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The Hang Seng index rose 1.3%, to 25,713.78, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.5%, to 9,225.81 points. ** U.S. President Joe...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temasek Holdings#Alibaba Group#Tencent Holdings#Chinese#Genesis Capital#Tiantu Capital
Reuters

European stocks notch all-time highs on earnings, Xi-Biden boost

(Reuters) - Several European indexes hit record highs on Tuesday, boosted by signs of easing U.S.-China tensions, strong earnings, and dovish statements from the European Central Bank chief. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.1% by 0829 GMT, adding to a recent string of record gains, as a key meeting between...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, Chinese yuan strengthen on friendly Xi-Biden call

* Indonesia, Philippine c.banks to hold rates - Reuters polls * Thai stocks gain for fourth day * China's yuan scales five-month high By Arundhati Dutta Nov 16 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets rose and the yuan scaled a five-month peak on Tuesday as traders were encouraged by positive developments in talks between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. Jinping and Biden opened talks warmly and stressed their responsibility to avoid conflict. They are expected to discuss a range of issues including tariffs on China imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Thai stocks led gains in the region, up 0.5%, followed by the Philippines , Malaysia and Taiwan indexes gaining around 0.3% each. Additionally, "most Asian countries have started to embark on 'living with COVID' via reopening of borders for international travels, which in turn could boast economic activities," said Kelvin Wong, an analyst for CMC markets. The Philippines has just started to reopen schools after 20 months of pandemic-induced closures, while Thailand opened up here its top tourist destinations to visitors from more than 45 countries from Nov. 1. Bangkok shares climbed for a fourth session to hit their highest level in nearly a month after the Thai government forecast higher growth for 2021, with more stimulus set to be introduced. The Jakarta benchmark rose 0.3% and was on track for its best session in a week, while the Indonesian rupiah flitted between positive and negative territory. The unit was down 0.1%, as of 0710 GMT. Investors now await Bank Indonesia's (BI) policy meeting due on Thursday, where interest rates are expected to remain unchanged to aid an economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout, according to a Reuters poll. "Improving activity, inflation and U.S. Federal Reserve policy tightening are likely to push BI to normalize policy settings, starting in the second-quarter of 2022," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note over the weekend. Meanwhile, most regional currencies gave up early gains as the U.S. dollar held near a 16-month peak, even as the yuan touched a five-month high. The Philippine peso, down 0.3%, weakened the most, followed by the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit as both eased around 0.1% each. The Philippine central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates when it meets on Thursday for a policy review, according to a separate Reuters poll. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 2.4 basis points at 4.548 ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 3.562% ** PLDT Inc and International Container Terminal add around 2%, each on the Philippine benchmark Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0732 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.10 -9.62 0.11 8.61 China +0.11 +2.37 -0.33 1.40 India +0.06 -1.85 -0.16 29.31 Indonesia -0.08 -1.28 0.32 11.00 Malaysia -0.10 -3.46 0.30 -6.16 Philippines -0.30 -4.51 0.34 3.19 S.Korea -0.13 -7.94 -0.08 4.31 Singapore -0.04 -2.42 0.06 14.03 Taiwan -0.03 +2.49 0.33 20.10 Thailand -0.03 -8.46 0.42 13.55 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WORLD
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Dalian coking coal futures slump as supply crunch eases

(Updates with closing prices) BEIJING/MANILA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China’s coking coal futures dived more than 9% on Tuesday, extending losses for a third straight session amid increasing coal supply and tepid demand at coking plants. The country’s October coal production jumped 4% on an annual basis to 360 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Reuters

Analysis-China's real estate woes sap property investment products

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese investors are abandoning an age-old attachment to property investment products and seeking returns in equities and other corners of the capital markets, as the authorities crack down on the debt-fuelled property sector. The flow of cash into property investment products issued by trust companies has slumped...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Global investors ending 2021 'risk-on' - BofA

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Investors are heading towards the end of the year in a "risk-on" mood, having reduced cash allocations and lifted their overweight position on U.S. stocks to the highest since August 2013, BofA Securities' monthly fund manager survey showed. Inflation remains the biggest tail risk for...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
239K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy