CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Commentary: When the unexpected happens

By Elizabeth Corell
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wf7Bd_0cpteX0o00

One day I was at work, and the next my world was upended when we found out my husband didn’t just have a headache, he had a brain tumor. There is simply no way to plan for such unexpected situations.

When a health crisis happens, we drop everything to be with that family member who needs support to manage the emergency. It could be that your dad had a stroke or your teenager got in an accident. This is what family life delivers: the unexpected.

And that is what makes it so difficult for me to understand why our American leaders don’t understand the need for paid family leave.

Since the 1970s, our economy has relied on women in the workplace. Most families need two incomes to pay the bills and offer any kind of a future. Low-income and minority women have always had to work to add income to the family. Single-parent homes struggle mightily to support their children. So when a medical emergency happens, someone has to be able to step away and meet the need without losing their job or income in the process. The extended family can sometimes help, but many of those grandparents and uncles have moved away and aren’t an option for backup care.

The truth for many families is that parents want to work and provide for their families. They are healthier and happier when they can do so. But the workplace needs to be able to provide flexibility and some breathing room to reduce the stress the family is dealing with. That can be a challenge for employers with small operations or limited office staff. Programs like paid family leave are intended to set the framework for both the businesses and the workers, so everyone knows ahead of time the cushion available if a crisis occurs.

More “Hiring” signs across the nation will come down when our political leaders and workplaces recognize the at-home needs of workers, because we all have families. And like me, we end up in the emergency room holding their hand.

The post Commentary: When the unexpected happens appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin .

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

What happens when kids get long COVID?

Doctors are working to understand why some children and adolescents who get COVID-19 make a clean recovery, while others go on to develop long COVID, a condition marked by new, returning, or ongoing symptoms such as brain fog and chronic fatigue. The question of why some kids (just like some adults) wrestle with health problems for weeks or months is one of the pandemic's biggest mysteries—and one that causes worry for parents.
KIDS
thecut.com

What Happens When Partners Disagree About COVID-19 Safety?

You know how some couples claim they “never fight”? Yeah, they’re lying. Whether it’s at a hushed volume, through a fake smile and gritted teeth, or in the occasional knock-down drag-out yelling match, every pair does it. Could you take care of the laundry for once? Do we always have to go to your parents’ house for Christmas? Did you seriously watch Succession without me?!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: COP26 – Change Happens When Movements Rise

Wales, United Kingdom. — As she scampered down a rain-slicked, grassy hill to ford a gurgling stream in Devon, England, Mary Light, my husband’s 76-year-old aunt, explained why she was preparing to be arrested for the fourth time in recent years. She said with dignity, “I have grandchildren.”. Our family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Paid Family Leave#Health Crisis#American
rolling out

Tyrese files motion to halt wife’s ‘unreasonable’ divorce demands

R&B crooner Tyrese has made the next move in the chess match that is the impending divorce between the singer and his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson. According to SandraRose.com, the Fast and Furious star has filed a motion to block Lee’s “unreasonable” demands, which includes paying her allegedly exorbitant attorney fees. She is also petitioning the court to provide $20K a month in child support.
ATLANTA, GA
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE
TVShowsAce

Mykelti Padron’s Husband Gone, Mom Christine Brown Saves The Day

Now that Christine Brown is a free woman, she has more time to enjoy the finer things in life. This includes spontaneous girl’s nights with her daughters. She has always been a very hands-on mother but a lifestyle change, including moving to Utah, has allowed her to indulge in a more free-spirited nature. It is also allowing her more time with her second eldest daughter, Mykelti who lives nearby. With Tony away, Christine soaked up Saturday night in the best possible way.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You May Have Alzheimer's

Many of our lives have been touched by someone with Alzheimer's disease, and unfortunately, that number is growing. By 2025, the rate of Alzheimer's in America is projected to rise by 12.5%. That's because a large segment of the population is getting older, and the No. 1 risk factor for dementia and Alzheimer's is simply aging. This may not be something you want to think about, but it's important to be alert to potential early symptoms so progression of the disease can be slowed if possible. Dementia presents differently in different people, but this is the closest to a sure sign that you might have Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FingerLakes1.com

What will happen to my social security when I die?

Many older Americans and their loved ones survive off of social security benefits. Some feel stressed or worried that their loved ones will lose what they rely on to take care of themselves, so what can happen if the social security beneficiary dies?. When someone is claiming social security and...
Knowridge Science Report

This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Mic

Here’s why people with depression and schizophrenia need COVID-19 boosters now

When it comes to factors that increase someone’s chances for developing severe COVID, physical conditions — like cancer, diabetes, or a compromised immune system — are often first to leap to mind. But last month, the CDC made what at first glance may seem like an unlikely addition to this list of risk factors: mental health conditions. “Having mood disorders, including depression, and schizophrenia spectrum disorders can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19,” the agency explained on its website.
MENTAL HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

152
Followers
375
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy