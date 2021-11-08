CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Slovaks expand restrictions, plan more amid record surge

WOWK
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (AP) — Slovakia on Monday expanded strict coronavirus restrictions including hotel, bar and restaurant closures to almost a half of the country amid a record surge of infections. The government is expected to discuss additional measures as the country’s health minister joined medical personnel who treat COVID-19 patients...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Croatia plans new restrictions as virus surges

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities will limit gatherings and widen the use of COVID-19 passes to curb soaring infections after the numbers of infected people hit new records again on Friday. The country’s crisis team said after a meeting that the new rules for gatherings will apply starting Saturday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Czechs, Slovaks report surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitals stretched

PRAGUE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Czech Republicand Slovakia reported fresh surges in coronavirus infections on Wednesday and again had to start limiting non-urgent hospital care to cater for admissions of COVID-19 patients. Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, reported a record high 7,055 new cases for Tuesday, and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 surges expand in Europe

Although some parts of Europe, especially eastern nations, have been in the grips of new spikes in COVID-19 activity over the past several weeks, nations like Denmark and France are now seeing impacts and taking steps to curb the spread. Record deaths in some, health system pressure in others. At...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovaks#Prague#Slovakia#Infectious Diseases#Ap#The European Union#Eu
WOWK

Russia’s COVID-19 deaths set daily record

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting a new daily high number of COVID-19 deaths, while the the total number of coronavirus infections during the pandemic in the country has topped 9 million. The surge in daily deaths and infections that began in mid-September appeared to plateau over the past week,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
celebrityaccess.com

The Netherlands Re-Enters Lockdown Amid Record-Breaking COVID-19 Surge

AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) — Residents, and business owners in the Netherlands are facing the prospect of renewed lockdowns amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe. In a televised address, the nation’s Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that restrictions will be revived for at least three weeks. “Tonight, we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Missoulian

Netherlands to impose partial lockdown to halt Covid-19 surge

The Netherlands will impose Western Europe's first partial lockdown since the summer this weekend, in a bid to stop a surge in Covid-19 cases, Dutch broadcaster NOS said on Friday. Bars, restaurants and non-essential stores will be ordered to close at 7 P.M. for at least three weeks starting Saturday, NOS said, citing government sources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

More Turning To Abortion Pills By Mail Amid COVID-19, State Restrictions

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — COVID-19 and state abortion restrictions like the heartbeat bill in Texas have people with unwanted pregnancies increasingly considering getting abortion pills by mail. The legality of mail delivery is uncertain in much of the U.S. because of the patchwork of state abortion laws, and Republican lawmakers and governors in Texas and five other states have moved this year to specifically ban delivery by mail. The co-founder of the abortion medication information website Plan C says the site had nine times as many hits in September as it had before a near-ban on abortion took effect early that month. Plan C was founded in 2015 and is a project under the fiscal sponsorship of the National Women’s Health Network. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WOWK

Austria orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting at midnight Sunday to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths. The move prohibits unvaccinated people 12 and older from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going for a walk...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Morocco Plans Additional Airport COVID Testing Amid Europe Surge

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco will conduct rapid COVID-19 tests to passengers arriving in its airports and ports, and will deny access to any visitor with a positive result, the government said on Saturday. The measure, which strengthens an existing requirement of a negative PCR test 48 hours before departure, aims...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border, EU accuses Belarus of "hybrid attack"

Poland has stepped up efforts to seal its border with Belarus as Polish and European officials accuse the country of waging a "hybrid attack," encouraging migrants to use the frontier as a gateway into the European Union. Polish authorities say as many as 4,000 migrants have now massed along Belarus' border with Poland hoping to cross — the latest pawns in what the EU considers ' efforts by Belarus to weaponize immigration in its standoff with the bloc.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy