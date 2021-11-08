Structure fire in Coeymans on Copeland Hill Road

COEYMANS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – NEWS10’s Jenn Seelig is currently on the scene of a structure fire that occurred on Copeland Hill Road. The scene is still active and closed off.

Credit to Jenn Seelig

This is a developing story and information is very limited at the moment. Watch NEWS10 Live for updates about the fire.

If you have any photos or videos of the fire, you can email them to News@news10.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.