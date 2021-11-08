CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeymans, NY

Structure fire in Coeymans on Copeland Hill Road

 7 days ago

COEYMANS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – NEWS10’s Jenn Seelig is currently on the scene of a structure fire that occurred on Copeland Hill Road. The scene is still active and closed off.

This is a developing story and information is very limited at the moment. Watch NEWS10 Live for updates about the fire.

If you have any photos or videos of the fire, you can email them to News@news10.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

