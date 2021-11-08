CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arab League envoy in Beirut to mediate Lebanon-Saudi rift

By BASSEM MROUE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — A top Arab League envoy was in Beirut on Monday to explore ways to resolve an unprecedented diplomatic rift between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia that emerged following comments by Lebanon's information minister on Yemen's civil war. The minister had criticized the war in Yemen that a...

US News and World Report

Arab League Holds Talks in Lebanon Over Gulf Row

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A senior Arab League official held talks in Lebanon on Monday in a bid to ease a rift with Saudi Arabia over criticism of its role in the Yemen war, saying the crisis could have been defused if the minister who made the comments had resigned. Arab...
AFP

Resignation of Lebanon minister could solve Gulf row: Arab League

The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States.  Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun said Information Minister George Kordahi's departure could be a starting point for "detente" between Lebanon and Gulf states.
Columbian

Lebanon PM renews call for minister in Gulf Arab row to quit

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s prime minister on Thursday again urged the information minister to “do what needs to be done,” an apparent appeal for him step down over an unprecedented diplomatic rift with Saudi Arabia. The spat has threatened to destabilize the new Lebanese government and escalate the country’s economic tailspin.
Michel Aoun
Najib Mikati
Axios

Why Saudi Arabia is outraged at Lebanon

An interview with Lebanon’s new minister of information, TV celebrity George Kordahi, is sparking a crisis between Gulf countries and the fragile new government in Beirut. Why it matters: The crisis shows how a possible thawing of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran could be complicated by Tehran’s regional proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.
US News and World Report

Bahrain Urges Citizens in Lebanon to Leave, Yemeni Gov't Recalls Envoy

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain's foreign ministry on Tuesday urged citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately, the state news agency reported, amid a deepening row over comments by a Lebanese minister that were critical of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen. Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon's envoy and banned all Lebanese imports on...
Derrick

EXPLAINER: Why frustrated Saudi is lashing out at Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A televised remark by a game show host turned Cabinet minister in Lebanon about the war in Yemen has taken the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths. Anger over George Kordahi’s comments led to steps by Gulf Arab countries that further isolate Lebanon and threaten...
The Jewish Press

Saudi Arabia: ‘Pointless’ Dealing with Hezbollah-Dominated Lebanon

Dealing with Hezbollah-dominated Lebanon is “pointless,” said Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud in a TV interview on Sunday. “There is a crisis in Lebanon with the dominance of Iranian proxies over the scene,” Prince Faisal told Saudi Arabia’s Al-Arabiya television, according to AFP.
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
Telegraph

Either mainline Russian gas or stick up for Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells Europe

European nations must choose between “mainlining” Russian gas and defending peace in Ukraine, Boris Johnson said on Monday amid escalating tensions with the Kremlin. The Prime Minister’s message, contained in his pre-written Mansion House speech, appeared especially aimed at Germany, which has championed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Angela Merkel,...
