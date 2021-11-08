CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Man Loans Girlfriend’s Alfa Romeo To Drug Addict Who Steals Car From Delray Party

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 7 days ago

When Girlfriend Away, Boyfriend Allegedly Plays At Delray Beach Party, Loses Car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4lcL_0cptcs8h00
Kassandra Reel, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know if a Palm Beach County woman is still dating the man who loaned her Alfa Romeo to someone police describe as a drug addict, but we do know the alleged car thief is in custody.

Kassandra Reel of SE 2nd Street in Delray Beach is now facing grand theft and drug charges. She remains in the Palm Beach County Jail early Monday morning after her arrest on Friday. What can best be described as a “Crime Dramedy” (crime drama and comedy) played out over the past several months.

This is the police report written by investigating officers from Jupiter. The BocaNewsNow.com takeaway: don’t loan your girlfriend’s Alfa Romeo to anyone, let alone an alleged drug addict who you’ve decided to party with while your girlfriend is out of town.

POLICE REPORT

“On July 8, 2021. the victim, (redacted by BocaNewsNow) left Juno Beach Florida for vacation and allowed her boyfriend, Thomas Kane, W/M, 07/29/86, to use her 2019 black Alfa Romeo, bearing Florida tag (redacted). During the woman’s trip, Thomas attended a party on July 9th with W/F, Kassandra Reel 03/31/1993. Thomas said he had only known Reel for a week and a half. Thomas picked Reel up at a house in Delay Beach and they went to a hotel in West Palm Beach to party. Once at the hotel, they decided to come to Jupiter to attend another party. Kassandra Reel asked Thomas Kane if she could drive the Alfa Romeo to Jupiter and he agreed.

Thomas advised when they got to the party in Jupiter, Kassandra Reel said she would be inside in a minute because she had a phone call to make. Thomas Kane said he went inside and a few minutes later Kassandra called him and said she wasn’t feeling well and was going to run to the store to get Sprite and crackers. Next, Kassandra texted Thomas and asked him what the address and gate code was to get back into the neighborhood. Thomas
sent her the information; however, she never returned. Approximately, an hour and a half later, Kassandra texted Thomas through Snapchat and told him if he gave her $600.00 she would give him the car back. Thomas Kane told her he was going to call the police and he wasn’t paying her the money. Kassandra Reel said she didn’t care about the police and she already had a warrant out on her for something else.

Kassandra Reel stopped communicating with Thomas and refused to tell her where the car was located. Through police reports it was determined that Kassandra Reel is a drug addict and was, living on the streets.

I contacted her mother, who lives in Indiana, and she advised Kassandra, left her newborn in Indiana and came
to Florida to attend a drug rehab. Her mother said she never finished rehab and started working and living on the
streets, Her mother did not know where she was located. On July 15, 2021, West Palm Beach Police Department advised they recovered the stolen vehicle at 719 55th St. The vehicle was locked and unoccupied. The vehicle was
towed and later processed by Jupiter Crime Scene. Several articles of women’s clothing and makeup were found inside of the vehicle that did not belong to the victim.

On July 21, 2021, I met with Thomas Kane in the lobby of the Jupiter Police Department. We briefly spoke about the case and then Detective Hirsch conducted a video recorded interview with him, where she presented Thomas with a photo lineup. Thomas Kane successfully identified Kassandra Reel as the person responsible for stealing the Alfa
Romeo. Based upon the following information it has been determined that Kassandra Reel did knowingly obtain or use or endeavor to obtain or use a motor vehicle, of a value of $60,000, which was the property of (redacted) or any other person not the defendant (s), with the intent to permanently or temporarily deprive (redacted) or any other person not the defendant (s) of the property or benefit therefrom or to appropriate the property to the use of Kassandra Reel or to the use of any person not entitled thereto, contrary to Florida Statute 812.014(1) and (2) (c) (6). (3 DEG FEL).”

Reel was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on November 5th. She remains in jail on $9,000 bond.

The article Man Loans Girlfriend’s Alfa Romeo To Drug Addict Who Steals Car From Delray Party appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 20

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
