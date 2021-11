Jeff Wald, who served as a manager for Helen Reddy, Sylvester Stallone and George Carlin, died Friday. He was 77. Wald’s daughter, Traci Wald, confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was available. “To the very end, he was laughing and fighting for the life he lived with epic proportions in every way,” Wald said in a statement provided to THR. “He was surrounded by the family he loved so much and the music that was the soundtrack to his life of eternal optimism. We are heartbroken by the loss of our husband, father, friend and fierce advocate...

