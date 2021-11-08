CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Easterly Government Properties is a relatively low-risk small-cap stock that offers a great dividend.
  • DermTech targets a massive market opportunity with its genomic tests for skin cancer.
  • Jushi stands out as an up-and-coming cannabis operator that analysts really like.

Think small. That's the best investing strategy to make explosive gains. Huge companies usually don't have the tremendous growth prospects that small companies do.

Of course, investing in small-cap stocks typically comes with a higher level of risk. But you can reduce that risk to some extent by picking companies with especially promising opportunities. Here are three top small-cap stocks to buy right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iP5t9_0cptcXnY00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) isn't too far away from being disqualified as a small-cap stock, with its market cap of $1.8 billion. However, if you're looking for a low-risk investment, Easterly definitely fits the bill.

The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on, as its name indicates, government properties. Easterly owned 83 properties as of Sept. 30, 2021. All but one of them were leased to U.S. federal agencies.

It's unusual for a dividend to be the main attraction for a small-cap stock. But that's the case with Easterly. Its dividend currently yields nearly 5%.

This REIT also has a solid growth opportunity, though. So far this year, it has acquired 10 new properties either directly or through a joint venture. CEO Bill Trimble said in the company's third-quarter conference call that Easterly has a "robust pipeline of actionable opportunities" that will drive growth into 2023.

2. DermTech

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) probably is more aligned with what many investors searching for great small-cap ideas want. Its market cap stands at a little over $800 million. And DermTech is targeting a massive market.

The company develops genomic tests for diagnosing skin cancer. It already has a melanoma test on the market. DermTech hopes to soon launch another test for evaluating ultraviolet ray damage and skin cancer risk.

How big is the opportunity for DermTech? Consider that more people are diagnosed with skin cancer than all other types of cancer combined. More than 50 million people have UV-related skin damage that significantly increases their risk of developing skin cancer.

DermTech estimates that the addressable market for its current genomics tests and those in development totals around $10 billion per year. With the advantages that its noninvasive tests offer compared to the current approach of surgical biopsy, the company should be able to capture a nice chunk of that market over time.

3. Jushi Holdings

Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF) is the smallest of these three small-cap stocks, with a market cap of less than $640 million. However, it definitely has a big opportunity.

The company is an up-and-coming multistate cannabis operator. Jushi currently operates in eight states, with retail cannabis or CBD dispensaries open in all but one of those markets. It also holds licenses for additional dispensaries in four of the states.

Jushi continues to grow significantly both organically and through acquisitions. In the second quarter of 2021, the cannabis operator's sales more than tripled year over year with strong earnings growth.

Analysts think the stock could double over the next 12 months. Over the longer term, Jushi's prospects could be even better as Virginia's recreational cannabis market opens in 2024.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Blink Charging Stock Soared 17% Today

Shares of electric car charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) rocketed to close 17.1% higher on Monday. You can thank an analyst at H.C. Wainwright for that. Shares of Blink got upgraded to buy with a $50 price target at investment banker H.C. Wainwright this morning, as described in a note covered on StreetInsider.com. As analyst Sameer Joshi explained, Blink is benefiting from "several positive developments," not least the passage of President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes "approximately $7.5B" in funding for companies building out electric vehicle (EV) charging networks in the U.S.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Dollar Tree Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) surged 14% on Monday after a respected investment firm took a large stake in the company. Activist investor Mantle Ridge wants to drive changes at Dollar Tree that it believes will make the retailer's stock more valuable, according to The Wall Street Journal. To jump-start that process, Mantle Ridge acquired a $1.8 billion stake in Dollar Tree.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Square Stock?

Square is a financial technology company with both merchant and consumer products. It just announced an acquisition of Afterpay for $29 billion. The stock trades at a price-to-gross-profit ratio of 26. Financial technology (fintech) companies have provided strong returns for shareholders in the last decade, driven by the continued adoption...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

Electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE:NIO) slid at the start of the week, dropping 5.4% as of 1:10 p.m. EST on Monday. A rival's car winning top accolades right ahead of its much-awaited earnings release -- even as Nio failed to impress investors with its third-quarter numbers -- is spooking investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why CrowdStrike Stock Crumbled by More Than 10% Today

Shares of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) got tackled for a loss Monday morning. Its shares had tumbled by 10.5% as of 10:37 a.m. EST. You can thank Morgan Stanley for that. So what. Bright and early Monday morning, investment bank Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CrowdStrike with an underweight (i.e.,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Cap Stocks#Stock#Think Small#Reit#Dermtech#Dea#Dmtk
The Motley Fool

Here Are 2 Must-Watch Nasdaq Stocks Monday Morning

The Nasdaq looked poised to keep rising Monday. Oatly, however, saw substantial losses in premarket trading after its latest earnings report. Dollar Tree shares appeared ready to reach record highs on news of institutional investor interest. Stocks have been on a record run lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

It's tough for the biggest companies to grow very fast. Vitally important industries can be decent investments at the right price even if their growth prospects are limited. In a low-interest environment, investing for yield can be risky. To use a baseball analogy, one of the best parts about investing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Unity Software Stock?

Unity Software’s stock rallied after the company posted a strong Q3 report. It agreed to buy the VFX studio Weta Digital to strengthen its ecosystem as well as its non-gaming services. Unity’s stock is expensive, but that premium could be justified. Unity Software's (NYSE:U) stock price soared to an all-time...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Casper Sleep Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

Casper Sleep has shed more than two-thirds of its value since its 2020 IPO, and it reports third-quarter results after Monday's close. Supply chain constraints and rising input costs are weighing on its business, and guidance was rough last time out. An analyst downgrade just three trading days before Casper...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

Alphabet still looks undervalued when looking at the sum of its parts. LendingClub trades at a huge discount to its fintech peers with strikingly similar financials. Green Thumb Industries would benefit strongly from cannabis descheduling, and just reported solid revenue growth. A popular phrase among growth investors is that "winners...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why QuantumScape Stock Jumped Today

More investment into growing the EV sector could be beneficial for QuantumScape down the road. Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had big gains last week, and solid-state battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) was no exception, with a jump of more than 25%. That momentum continued Monday morning as the stock moved up double digits once again, with an 11% surge in early trading. As of 2:43 p.m. ET, those gains had moderated, but the stock was still up 4.2%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Marathon Digital Stock Plummeted More Than 20% Today

Shares of cryptocurrency miner Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) had sunk more than 20% by late afternoon on Monday, erasing nearly all the gains it had seen since the beginning of the month in one fell swoop. Since Marathon is predominantly a Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) miner, this rising cryptocurrency price environment has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Despegar.com has posted larger-than-expected losses every quarter over the past year. It reports again on Wednesday. Digital World Acquisition bounced back after back-to-back weeks of double-digit declines, but SPAC deals often dip after the initial combination euphoria. iQIYI has seen its premium audience go stagnant over the past two years....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
67K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy