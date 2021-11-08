CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Fox Corporation May Be Best Bet for Purchasing The Athletic

By JohnWallStreet
Sportico
Sportico
 7 days ago

The Information recently reported DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) and FanDuel were among the companies that submitted bids to buy The Athletic . The report made sense, since the two sports betting operators have been willing to kick the tires on virtually any relevant asset that has scale and perceived relevance. But industry insiders say talk of their involvement was greatly overblown—neither has been formally involved in the sales process.

Peter Jackson, the CEO of FanDuel-parent Flutter Entertainment (LSE: FLTR), seemed to confirm that was the case, saying in a statement, The Athletic “is not something that we are bidding for.” DraftKings did not openly deny a bid was submitted (though we heard the report caught them by surprise, too). In a statement the company said, “DraftKings speaks to a variety of companies regarding various matters in the normal course of business, and it is our general policy not to comment on the specifics of any of those discussions.”

JWS’ Take: Eilers & Krejcik Gaming partner Chris Grove doesn’t doubt DraftKings and FanDuel took a look at The Athletic . But the “gap between being involved in the bidding process and actually making a purchase is massive,” he said. And remember, if DraftKings or FanDuel wanted to buy the digital media entity, they could have done so months ago. The Athletic has been on the market for some time.

There is little reason to believe FanDuel or DraftKings have suddenly developed a taste for The Athletic in recent months. Both maintain “plenty of opportunities to reach The Athletic’s target audience via other channels, and it is not clear that either company has a genuine interest in taking on the logistical burden and burn associated with a large digital media company,” Grove said.

FanDuel and DraftKings could likely grow their respective user bases by converting The Athletic’s 1.2 million subscribers into sports bettors. But remember, The Athletic subscriber is a sports super fan, familiar with the DFS-turned-sports-betting brands, and that many—at least those with an interest in gambling—have already participated in their daily fantasy contests at one point or another. If that is the case, DraftKings and FanDuel already know who those users are and how to reach them.

While The Athletic may be able to help the two operators attract a small number of hardcore gamblers (particularly if it were to develop unique sports betting content for the site), the current competition among sportsbooks is not really over that demographic. They are battling for the casual bettor. And The Athletic does not really reach that audience.

There is also little evidence to suggest media tie-ups are an effective means of growing sports betting market share. SkyBet has achieved success in the U.K. (at least since CVC took over, revamped its technology and acquired the bulk of EPL rights). But the most comparable arrangement in the U.S.—FoxBet, a partnership between Fox and The Stars Group—has managed to capture just .67% of national market share over the last three months (according to Eilers & Krejcik data). Of course, FoxBet is live in just four states (Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania).

It is worth pointing out that The Athletic has an exclusive sports betting partnership in place with BetMGM, and yet no one is reporting BetMGM as a potential acquirer of the media company. Some are viewing BetMGM’s apparent lack of interest in owning the asset, or preventing a competitor from owning it, as an indication the company doesn’t see the partnership as all that valuable.

But even if The Athletic were able to grow user base, the greatest need right now for DraftKings and FanDuel is identifying a path to profitability. Spending three quarters of a billion dollars on a non-core asset, which will lose $35 million this year , doesn’t help either company get there.

That doesn’t mean the two companies would rule out the purchase of a company that loses money. But with a limit to how much loss public market investors are willing to accept, it makes an acquisition of The Athletic less likely than if the company were profitable.

The Athletic would bolster the two companies’ media ambitions. And admittedly, there aren’t a ton of media companies with its scale. But The Athletic is an aggregation of written stories. It is not the integrated video experience sports betting operators envision as the Holy Grail (because of the data they will be able to collect on viewers, helpful in selling those individuals additional products). Individuals consuming written content are also more likely to be older than the target sports betting demo.

Industry insiders view $750 million (the reported asking price for The Athletic ) as steep. While DraftKings and Flutter trade at lofty multiples of their own, that does not make either more likely to overpay for the digital sports media company. As Grove explained, their “ability to create an arbitrage between their valuation and the valuation of things they acquire with equity is a big part of their competitive advantage. There is no reason to believe they would squander it recklessly.” For what it’s worth, we heard the $750 million figure is not accurate.

If you are wondering who might be a logical buyer for The Athletic with DraftKings and FanDuel unlikely purchasers, consider Fox Corporation. The company likes local (see: broadcast stations) and does not really have an existing digital strategy. The deal would also be small enough in size that Fox could get it done without issue.

Of course, if it happens, it won’t be at $750 million. Fox’s interest has been at a much lower valuation.

It should be noted that M&A is not the only route for The Athletic . LionTree was hired to identify the best path forward for the company taking control, value and future into account. While that might mean a sale, it could also mean raising capital or a strategic investment.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Nov. 12

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Logitix Promotes Nortman to President as Exec Ranks Expand Logitix, the live event ticketing technology and analytics provider, has promoted Greg Nortman to company president. Nortman previously served five years as the Logitix’s chief strategy officer. The company also announced Chris Zaber would join as executive vice president of business development. Zaber arrives after more than five years at the New York Mets as their senior vice president of corporate partnerships and ticket sales. Logitix also made several moves at the vice president level, including...
ECONOMY
Sportico

Nike Pact Kicks Off a Decade of U.S. Soccer Growth Opportunities

Today’s guest columnist is Will Wilson, CEO and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation. For the United States Soccer Federation, and supporters of the U.S. Men’s National Team, this week is undoubtedly highly anticipated. Our home FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Mexico, an event that takes place just once every four years, and the build-up to Friday’s match in Cincinnati are the equivalent of a quadrennial homecoming for everyone who loves our team and all that our game has to offer. Ahead of tomorrow’s match, we are incredibly excited to officially announce we have renewed our partnership with Nike, continuing one...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Former WWE Execs Set for Potentially Unique Bowlero SPAC Merger

Bowlero—the largest bowling center operator in the U.S. and owner of the Professional Bowlers Association—is set to go public via a merger with Isos Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ISOS) within the next several weeks. The transaction will assign the combined entity an enterprise value of $2.6 billion, but as Noble Capital Markets director of research Michael Kupinski pointed out, “A lot of the SPAC mergers [in recent months] have tended to be companies that aren’t really in a growth mode like [Bowlero is or] generating positive cash flow” like Bowlero does. While for the most part SPACs have not been tremendous...
WWE
digitalconnectmag.com

Best Betting Apps in India 2022

It may be hard for the new gambler to select a fine betting app in India. If you wonder why, here’s the answer: there is a great number of them and it can be difficult to decide which one is reputable and which one is absolutely not. In this material, we will tell you about what to look at so that you would not complain about your choice in the future.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
martechseries.com

EDO Expands Fox Corporation Collaboration into Convergent TV

EDO’s New Ad EnGage Convergent Platform Brings Unparalleled Buy Side and Sell Side Insights and Predictive Data. In an effort to more holistically measure media performance across linear and streaming TV, EDO, Inc., the advertising data, measurement, and analytics software company, today launched its new Ad EnGage Convergent product. The enhanced platform expands coverage, provides household-level measurement, and introduces new advanced modeling techniques enabling advertisers to maximize ROI and consumer engagement.
BUSINESS
Sportico

Data Hungry Teams Fuel StellarAlgo Funding Round

StellarAlgo has raised $16.5 million in Series A funding to help sports properties connect and harness fan data. Toronto-based Carallas Holdings led the round for the Calgary-based startup, which had grown to service more than 80 teams and events off $2.5 million in previous funding. Offering a software platform that combines ticketing data with merchandise records, social profiles and more, StellarAlgo currently offers integration with over 100 data sources so that clients can identify and target supporters.  At a simple level, the tool helps clubs grow their reachable base by as much as 40%, StellarAlgo founder Vincent Ircandia said in an interview....
MARKETS
Sportico

The Parleh Making a Play for the Sports Betting Affiliate Jackpot

The competition among domestic sportsbook operators has largely been for the core sports bettor. But as the U.S. market matures, the focus is expected to shift toward a broader audience. To date, we have yet to see a media company (or sportsbook operator) regularly deliver content that resonates with both the hardcore bettor and the casual sports fan—the affiliate jackpot, if you will. But there is an early stage company flying under the radar (in part because it is based in Canada), taking a credible crack at doing just that. Founded by a collective of former sports digital and broadcast executives...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Sportico Launches New College Sports Financial Database

The story of college sports is a story of money: How it is acquired. How it is spent. Who gets it. And who doesn’t. Even college sports stories that don’t at first appear to have a financial connection—the way coaches behave towards their players; the way female athletes are treated compared to their male counterparts; the way education juxtaposes athletics—invariably find a pecuniary upshot, whether in the form of buyouts, Title IX discrepancies or student fees. It has become cliché to refer to big-time intercollegiate athletics as a “multi-billion-dollar industry.” But while that grand, amorphous phrase is no doubt true, behind that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Best Bet#Information#Flutter Entertainment#Lse#Fltr#Eilers Krejcik Gaming
Sportico

Manning Family Signs Sports Betting Partnership With Caesars

The Manning family has signed a multiyear partnership with Caesars Sportsbook to become ambassadors for the company’s growing sports gambling business. Archie Manning and his three sons—Cooper and former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli—will appear in Caesars ads and promos for the company’s sportsbook. They’ll also participate in member experiences through the Caesars rewards programs, one of the critical ways legacy casino companies are differentiating themselves from upstart online competitors. Caesars Entertainment (Nasdaq: CZR) is already a partner on Archie Manning’s sports bar in New Orleans, adjacent to its Harrah’s casino. That preexisting relationship made this betting deal a “natural fit,” according...
NFL
Sportico

FuboTV Buys French OTT Leader Molotov for $190 Million

FuboTV isn’t slowing down as it strives to become the world’s go-to sports-first live TV platform. The popular streaming service has acquired French OTT leader Molotov SAS for approximately $190 million. The agreement includes a cash portion and equity consideration. The deal is still subject to approval but is expected to close sometime next quarter. Fubo (NYSE: FUBO) is increasing its global footprint by taking over France’s largest live-streaming company. The cable TV alternative, which originally launched as a streaming soccer service in 2015, will now be available in France, along with Canada, Spain and the United States. Boosting its reach across linear...
BUSINESS
Sportico

New York Taps Nine Firms for Mobile Sports Betting at 51% Tax Rate

The New York state gaming commission has recommended that nine sports betting operators, including DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel and BetMGM, receive mobile licenses to operate in the state, which is imposing a controversial 51% tax rate on sports betting revenue. The other operators recommended for licenses are Bally Bet, PointsBet, Resorts World, Rush Street and WynnBet. Operators whose bids failed include bet365, Fox Bet, Barstool Sportsbook and the yet-to-launch sports betting initiative being developed by Fanatics. It’s unclear how quickly the operators might get up and running, but it’s likely they will push to be ready for the NFL playoffs, some of the...
GAMBLING
Sportico

DraftKings Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings as Gamblers Beat the Odds

DraftKings shares are relatively flat Friday afternoon, after the gaming company released mixed third quarter earnings. One of the more interesting aspects of the results involves the oddities of the 2021 NFL season. DraftKings reported $213 million in revenue for the third quarter, in line with its guidance but about $20 million shy of average analyst estimates. Executives said the company faced a $25 million revenue headwind related to the unexpected success of gamblers at its sportsbook, largely driven by primetime NFL games. Those are the most-watched (and most bet) regular season sporting events in the U.S., and the public usually backs...
STOCKS
Sportico

Sinclair Stays the Course on DTC Launch Despite RSN Headwinds

Sinclair Broadcast Group remains bullish on launching a new direct-to-consumer service before Opening Day of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but as CEO Chris Ripley acknowledged Wednesday, the owner of the Bally Sports RSNs still has a lot of ground to make up on the streaming rights front. Speaking to investors on Sinclair’s third-quarter earnings call, Ripley said the company has secured DTC streaming rights for four of its 14 MLB franchise partners, before adding that negotiations are underway with the other 10 clubs. “Our expectation there is that we will accumulate more direct-to-consumer rights as teams renew,” Ripley said. While...
MLB
Sportico

Kevin Durant Launches $200 Million SPAC for Sports, Consumer Tech

Kevin Durant and Thirty Five Ventures partner Rich Kleiman have filed for a special purpose acquisition company in partnership with LionTree, a media-focused investment bank. The SPAC, Infinite Acquisition, seeks to raise $200 million in an IPO. Infinite, which filed its initial prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission overnight, wants to pursue “technology-enabled platforms, disrupting the traditional worlds of sports, health, wellness, food, commerce and culture through their unique relationship with the consumer,” according to the filing. “We believe the unique reach, influence access, prominence and investing track record of Mr. Durant and Mr. Kleiman, combined with the extensive scope of LionTree’s...
NBA
Sportico

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley Reaffirms ‘Critical Mass’ for 2022 Streaming Launch

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO Chris Ripley said the company’s regional sports networks division has “ample liquidity” to keep operating and reaffirmed plans for a major streaming launch next spring, Deadline reports. Speaking with analysts during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, Ripley said the company currently has direct-to-consumer streaming rights to four Major League Baseball teams. Sinclair is negotiating with additional teams and plans to roll out a streaming service by Opening Day in April. The move would represent a significant shift in the power dynamics in the world of pay-TV sports, a multi-billion-dollar sector disrupted by cord-cutting and streaming. “We do think...
MLB
Sportico

FuboTV Expands With Sportsbook Launch as Streamers Seek Revenue

Less than 10 months after announcing its gaming division, fuboTV’s Fubo Sportsbook officially launched this week, in Iowa. In an interview, fuboTV CEO David Gandler said the launch represented a milestone for the streaming TV platform as it expands its interactive entertainment ambitions. But he was also quick to caution that the company’s move into betting would look more like a marathon than a sprint.  “We have two revenue streams today—one is our advertising revenue steam, the second is our subscription revenue stream,” Gandler said. “We believe that betting could be a strong third revenue stream. Whether it’s greater than advertising...
ECONOMY
Sportico

TikTok, Crypto World Series Ads Cushion Steep Fall in Auto Spend

Major League Baseball may have its work cut out for it as it continues to try to win over a new generation of digital-first fans, but a marketing strategy that leans heavily on TikTok has already paid off for old-school broadcast TV. The short-form-video platform splashed itself all over Fox’s coverage of the 2021 World Series, airing the equivalent of 13 30-second ad units over the course of the six-night event. According to iSpot.tv estimates, TikTok ponied up approximately $4.57 million for the in-game commercial buy, making it the No. 11 spender in the Fall Classic, putting the brand in the...
NFL
Sportico

Post-Pandemic Squeeze Sees Sports Sponsorship, Media Price Hikes

Sports sponsorships and sports media buys have long been popular among brands looking for total rating points (TRPs), eyeballs or impressions. But sponsorship executives say the market for inventory has become even more competitive—and costly—since sports fans returned to venues en masse. “A supply-and-demand issue [exists] in sponsorship and media. It is tough right now [for buyers],” said Larry Mann (partner, rEvolution). “Not only is it challenging to find opportunities, but many of these [teams, leagues and media companies] are looking for 18-20% increases on pricing, too.” JWS’ Take: A sellers’ market has existed at least in part because there have...
NFL
Front Office Sports

FanDuel, DraftKings Bet On The Athletic

Sports betting companies FanDuel and DraftKings are among multiple businesses that have submitted bids to purchase The Athletic, according to The Information. The Athletic hired investment bank LionTree in September to explore selling all or part of its business. The subscription-based platform previously held discussions with The New York Times,...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Sporticast: BodyArmor’s $8 Billion Sale a Windfall for Many Athletes

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Coca-Cola’s decision to buy the remainder of sports drink maker BodyArmor. The deal values BodyArmor at $8 billion, and will produce a hefty payoff for the many athletes that have invested over the past decade. That starts with the late Kobe Bryant, who bought 10% of the company back in 2014 for $6 million, and whose estate will see $400 million as a result of this week’s deal. Other athletes with BodyArmor equity include Mike Trout, Rob Gronkowski,...
MLB
