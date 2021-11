With the 2021 golf year winding down, it's already time to start looking ahead to 2022. The future in sports is always rife with questions of what could happen and what is feasibly within the realm of possibility. It's fun to dream on the absurd because, well, mostly because thinking about potential outcomes for myriad players and their legacies is always a thrill. But also because, as we saw in 2021 when Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship at the age of 50, nobody has any idea exactly what is going to happen in this sport.

GOLF ・ 12 DAYS AGO