‘Utter disaster’: Residents near Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville continue call for traffic relief

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Frustration is growing from neighbors around the Carolina Renaissance Festival over traffic congestion.

When Richard Crifasi moved to Huntersville three years ago, he had never heard of the Carolina Renaissance Festival right up the road from his new home.

“We have attended the festival three or four times,” Crifasi said. “We enjoy it.”

He said it didn’t take long to realize its drawbacks.

“We move in July, we found out in October that traffic stinks,” Crifasi said.

According to his GPS, it would have taken if an hour and fifteen minutes to drive 1.4 miles back to his house Saturday.

“It’s been a complete utter disaster as it was before,” Sam Barnett said. “Maybe even worse.”

Barnett captured drone video Saturday of the fairgrounds, showing hundreds of cars lining the parking areas.

“I think at this point, the only solution is to cap the attendance,” Barnett said.

Less than two weeks after a community meeting with organizers that prevented a planned protest, neighbors are demanding more be done to cut down on traffic.

“We want to cooperate and find solutions. That’s our goal,” Carolina Renaissance Festival organizer Jeff Siegel said.

Last weekend Siegel said after hearing concerns from neighbors, they added a professional parking crew, signage and an officer to mitigate traffic.

“We are doing everything we can to expedite the road system as soon as possible, but we also have a number of really good ideas in the works for next year,” Siegel said.

Long-term solutions include adding a turn lane near the entrance on Poplar Tend Road.

“I want it to be successful. But at the end of the day there has got to be a better way to get traffic in and then at the end of the day out,” Crifasi said.

Community members and Siegel will be discussing the traffic issues in a virtual meeting Tuesday night. Residents are asking for a car count from this past weekend, a well as capacity limit information.

