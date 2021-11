After a mainly quiet weekend before Thanksgiving, all eyes will be on the weather to and from wherever your destination is for the holiday. You may, or may not have heard rumblings out on the streets of a big snow/rain/wind storm possible early next week somewhere in the Northeast. If so, the Storm Team here at NewsChannel 9 were getting a bit concerned early this week that there could be an impactful snowfall with wind early next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO