While the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old will be available this month, it’s likely kids might not be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving. “We know that, fortunately, kids, especially younger kids, are at much lower risk of getting sick with COVID-19 than adults. That said, the risk is not zero,” Dr. Lisa Doggett, senior medical director for HGS AxisPoint Health and a fellow with the American Academy of Family Physicians’ Vaccine Science Fellowship, told Healthline.

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO