Boris Johnson was today facing anger from his own benches after a humiliating U-turn over parliamentary sleaze prompted the resignation of one of the party’s longest-serving MPs.Supporters of Owen Paterson said the rug had been pulled from under his feet by the abrupt announcement that the government was ditching plans for a new Tory-dominated committee to rewrite Commons standards procedures, which would have granted him a stay of execution after he was found guilty of paid lobbying.And many backbenchers were furious to have been whipped to support the controversial plans in a Commons vote on Wednesday, only to be...

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO