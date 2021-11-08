Terra Price Analysis: LUNA sets higher low at $49, the market is ready to break higher?

The price of bitcoin has plunged below $60,000 amid a market-wide crash.Ethereum (ether), Binance Coin and Solana (SOL) were among several other leading cryptocurrencies to also tumble in value, dipping by between 5-10 per cent on Tuesday morning.The price crash comes less than a week after bitcoin hit a new all-time high of close to $69,000.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe overall crypto market fell by more than $200 billion overnight to around $2.6 trillion, having briefly teased $3 trillion during the record-breaking rally last week.The reason for the price crash is not immediately clear, with several factors potentially contributing to the slide. Among them are a renewed crackdown on BTC mining in China, the rejection by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), and long-term investors skimming off profits from their holdings.More to follow.

STOCKS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO