If we learned one thing from the Mexican GP, is that both teams will resort to extremes to score maximum points, or take them away from their rivals. The Formula One world drivers' championship is important. It's the one people remember. How many Juan Manuel Fangio had and for how long, until Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton came along. But for the sport itself, the constructors' championship is much more important, vital. It's what decides how much of the fabulous prize money from the FIA is paid out to the teams. And if you're backed by a big automaker, it certainly helps when you go to the board and explain why they need to give you another $100 million to go racing.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO