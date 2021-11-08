CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archaeologists unearth 'slaves' room' at Pompeii

 7 days ago
Archaeologists have uncovered a room at a villa just outside Pompeii containing beds and other objects that shed light on the living conditions of slaves in the ancient Roman city buried by a volcanic eruption. The room, in an excellent state of preservation, contains three wooden beds and a...

