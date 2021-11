Most compact SUVs are marketed in a way that encourages you to envision fun family outings spent taking advantage of their all-wheel drive and enhanced practicality in the great outdoors. Let's face it, though: relatively few families will actually do that, and some compact SUVs frankly wouldn't be very good at it. The 2022 Subaru Forester is the real deal, though, and its owners are far more likely to actually live the life the owners of other SUVs only envision. The outdoorsy set is still a minority, mind you, but the Forester's standard all-wheel drive, class-leading ground clearance, ample cargo capacity, sturdy roof rails and relatively simple interior does indeed make it well suited for their adventures.

