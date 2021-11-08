First worldwide review of Kase Clip in filters for Sony cameras

Sony has arrived with a brand new smartphone just in time to compete with the iPhone 13, Pixel 6, and other new entries. It’s not uncommon in recent years to see cameras taking on increasingly greater focus (no, that’s not a camera pun), especially with new lenses and arrays being a constant area of improvement. Frankly, sometimes it’s the only area of improvement. Well, Sony is taking this trend a step further with the Xperia Pro-I by putting all the attention into its camera system. What does this mean for the rest of the phone? Let’s jump in and get a closer look at it, shall we?

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO