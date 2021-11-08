First worldwide review of Kase Clip in filters for Sony cameras

Sony impressed us earlier this year with its flagship OLED TV, the Master Series A90J. The X95J, Sony's LED equivalent of that model, offers some useful features such as hands-free Google Assistant integration as well as support for both Apple AirPlay and Google Cast. However, its steep price ($1,999.99 for the 65-inch XR-65X95J we tested) pits it against strong competitors, including the Hisense U8G, LG C1, and Samsung QN90A, all of which are Editors’ Choice award winners for various reasons including price, black levels, and picture quality. The X95J trails them all in terms of contrast and color, so while it's a good TV, it just can't quite keep up.
