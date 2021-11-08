CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First worldwide review of Kase Clip in filters for Sony cameras

sonyalpharumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarc Alhadeff from SonyAlphaBlog posted the world’s first review of the new Kase Clip filters for...

www.sonyalpharumors.com

Digital Trends

The first Sony TV Black Friday deals are here — what to buy today

The Black Friday TV deals have landed weeks ahead of the official sale date (which is November 26 this year), and there are some truly great Sony TV Black Friday deals among these early offerings. We’re seeing huge markdowns on everything from mid-sized televisions to big-screen TVs and even a next-gen OLED model, so whatever you’re looking for, the best Sony TV Black Friday deals are sure to have something that’s the perfect fit for your home theater — and your budget.
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

The Best Tech Gifts to Buy for Under $100

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re an early-bird shopper who can’t pass up a good deal, then you don’t have wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find major markdowns on the hottest tech gear. From Apple to Roku, Samsung and Sony, the internet is full of must-have gadgets at an affordable price. Below, find a list of more than a dozen of the best tech gifts that...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Is this our first look at Sony's PSVR 2 headset?

We already knew that a new PlayStation VR kit was on the way, but if this filing patent is anything to go by, this might be our first glimpse of the new system. As spotted by Spanish-language site DistritoXR, Sony seemingly filed a new hardware patent which was published publicly on October 21, 2021. Originally filed by Sony Japan – the inventors are listed as Takaaki Yoshida, Hideki Takahashi, and Teppei Takahashi – the patent is for a "head-mounted display" and the accompanying image sure does look like a VR headset.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

Sony Xperia Pro-I: This time it’s all about the camera

Sony has arrived with a brand new smartphone just in time to compete with the iPhone 13, Pixel 6, and other new entries. It’s not uncommon in recent years to see cameras taking on increasingly greater focus (no, that’s not a camera pun), especially with new lenses and arrays being a constant area of improvement. Frankly, sometimes it’s the only area of improvement. Well, Sony is taking this trend a step further with the Xperia Pro-I by putting all the attention into its camera system. What does this mean for the rest of the phone? Let’s jump in and get a closer look at it, shall we?
CELL PHONES
TrustedReviews

Hands on: Sony Alpha 7 IV Review

While I only spent a short amount of time with the Sony A7 IV, it already seems this camera marks an exciting upgrade for the versatile A7 series. The Alpha 7 IV (or A7 IV) is the latest mirrorless camera in Sony’s A7 series. The camera is the fourth in...
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Sony ZV-E10 Mirrorless Camera & 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6/PZ OSS Lens Review

The ZV-E10 is a very small and light interchangeable lens mirrorless camera with an excellent 24MP Exmor CMOS sensor. This truly fits into a jacket pocket, provided a similarly compact lens is attached. The 16-50mm is such a lens and the two together make an extremely portable kit. It is billed as a vlogging camera and could be ideal for this, with plenty of connectivity options, as well as being a constant travel companion to record the world around us as we go. There was a time when compact cameras were bigger than this, so there has been real progress made. The package also delivers on quality, being intuitive to handle and a pleasure all-round.
ELECTRONICS
tvtechnology.com

Dream Chip Adds ND Filter-Holder to AtomOne Mini Cameras

GARBSEN, Germany—Dream Chip has improved on the ability of their cameras to capture high quality images from sports and events by adding an ND filter-holder that will help producers avoid oversaturation and glare in harsh or rapidly changing light. The filter-holders will be added to its AtomOne mini cameras, including...
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

Six feature-packed Sony cameras for every type of photographer

There’s no denying that Sony turned the camera world on its head when it released the Sony a7 back in 2013. Since then, the market has been flooded with feature-packed Sony cameras that suit every type of photographer from beginners to the pros, from street to wildlife/sports photographers, and landscape to portrait photographers.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

How to Choose Your First Camera

Buying your first camera is one of the most exciting and important things you will do on the road to becoming a photographer, but with so many options out there, it might be a little overwhelming to try to choose the right one for you. If you are wondering where to start, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know to make the right decision.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Coolpo AI-Huddle Pana conference camera review

The Coolpo AI-Huddle Pana does its intended job well but is a firmware update or two away from being great. Video Conference Camera-4K... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Coolpo AI-Huddle Pana conference camera specs. Price: $550.70. Resolution: 4K 3840 x 2160 360 degree.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

TTArtisan 40mm f/2.8 Macro for Sony APS-C reviews

The new TTArtisan 40mm f/2.8 Macro for Sony APS-C is now in Stock at BHphoto. **This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking through my links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Adorama has the the Sony A1 in Stock for the first time since April

After 7 months the Sony A1 is finally back in Stock at Adorama. I think it will be out of Stock soon. The worldwide chip production issue will make it sure cameras will only be produced in limited numbers :(. Sony A1 at BHphoto. Adorama. Amazon. Focuscamera. FotoErhardt DE. Calumet...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Sony Bravia XR-65X95J Review

Sony impressed us earlier this year with its flagship OLED TV, the Master Series A90J. The X95J, Sony's LED equivalent of that model, offers some useful features such as hands-free Google Assistant integration as well as support for both Apple AirPlay and Google Cast. However, its steep price ($1,999.99 for the 65-inch XR-65X95J we tested) pits it against strong competitors, including the Hisense U8G, LG C1, and Samsung QN90A, all of which are Editors’ Choice award winners for various reasons including price, black levels, and picture quality. The X95J trails them all in terms of contrast and color, so while it's a good TV, it just can't quite keep up.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Sony WF-C500 Review

Like most other models under $100, Sony's WF-C500 true wireless earbuds don’t offer extensive weatherproofing or active noise cancellation (ANC). But for $99.99, these earphones sound fantastic, and you can customize their audio performance via adjustable EQ. There's a surprising amount of competition in this price range, including the $79.99 Anker Soundcore Life P3 and the $79 Jabra Elite 3, both of which offer unique strengths, including active noise cancellation (Anker) and a more rugged design (Jabra). But Sony's earphones arguably provide the strongest sound quality of the bunch, making them a worthy alternative for audio-minded buyers.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Sony Tidbits…

Full list of todays Gold Box deals at Amazon, BHphoto, eBay, Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, Amazon.es. The Sony Alpha 7 IV us the best mid-range mirrorless camera for PetaPixel. Sony Airpeak Drone makes Aerial Debut at Xelevate (42West) Top 5 Lighting Gifts for the Photographer (Explorer) How to Warp Photos...
ELECTRONICS
TrustedReviews

Hey! Smart Floodlight Camera Review

A wired camera with a security light, the Hey! Smart Floodlight Camera gives you additional security while recording what’s going on outside your house. Offline recording via a Micro SD card is good to see, removing the need for a cloud subscription. Video quality is a little hit and miss, and the app is a touch fiddly to use compared to the best competition, though.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Yongnuo has a new $310 50mm F1.8 AF full-frame lens for Sony E mount cameras on the way

Yongnuo has announced the YN 50mm F1.8S DF DSM, a new lens for full-frame Sony E mount camera systems. While the name and basic specifications are nearly identical to the APS-C 50mm F1.8 Sony E mount lens Yongnuo released early last year, the lens itself appears to be an entirely different design, inside and out. The autofocus lens is constructed of 11 elements in eight groups, including four high-refractive elements, one low-dispersion element and one aspherical element.
ELECTRONICS
sonyalpharumors.com

Nikon Z9 sensor is not only produced but also patented by Sony?

Sony A1 vs Nikon Z9 specs comparison that can be seen here. A trusted source told me that of course The new Nikon Z9 sensor has been produced by Sony. But he also said it’s patented by Sony and is Nikon licensed to use it. I know this is going...
ELECTRONICS

