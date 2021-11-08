CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's October auto sales down 18.1% y/y

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell for the fourth consecutive month in October, down 18.1% year on year to 126,204 units after a 22.6% drop in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday.

“There is still a long way to overcome the global production shortage and new problems with logistics due to breaks of the supply chains,” Thomas Staertzel, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said in a statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

