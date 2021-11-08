CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Ariana Grande through the years

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Ariana Grande through the years Here...

HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
Insider

All of Ariana Grande's scene-stealing outfits on 'The Voice,' so far

She has delighted fans each week with playful outfits that go beyond her distinctive style. Keep scrolling to see a complete roundup of Grande's looks on the show. On the season 21 premiere, Grande joined her fellow coaches — Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton — to perform a mash-up of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" and Sam & Dave's "Hold On, I'm Coming."
enstarz.com

ARIANA GRANDE'S HAIR IS DOWN!!! Are We Old?? On Instagram Today the 'Positions' Singer Posted a Photo with her Hair Completely and Fully Down! CHECK IT OUT NOW!

The chart topping singer, whose phenomenal career has exponentially grown from her early teen years through the sensation she is today, has been known for her iconic ponytail look. It started out as a high ponytail: the kind that made people around the world formally recognize the ponytail as a legitimate style choice rather than a last minute, didn't-watch-my-hair-last-night strategy. There was a time when Ariana Grande being seen without her high ponytail would have been like Bella from Twilight being seen without her complicated romantic life: unheard of.
POPSUGAR

Miley Cyrus's Lips Are "on Fire" From Using an Entire Tube of Ariana Grande's Plumping Gloss

It is official: Miley Cyrus is a R.e.m. Beauty fan. On Nov. 14, the singer commented on Ariana Grande's latest Instagram post teasing her new brand launch and disclosed she has just received her gift box full of products in the mail and "that sh*t is unclockable." But that's not all: Cyrus appears to have a favorite product already. It was only a matter of time.
Hello Magazine

The Voice's Ariana Grande as you've never seen her before

Ariana Grande wowed fans by revealing a look they weren't expecting on Friday. The Voice star took to Instagram with some news and the photo she shared blew her social media followers away. Ariana showed off her new sci-fi skin for video game, Fortnite. With her signature ponytail still on...
Vogue

The Vogue Verdict On Ariana Grande’s New Beauty Line

You might have heard the whispers that Ariana Grande (or Ari, as she’s known to her legions of doting fans) was preparing to launch her own beauty line. In fact, you might be one of the cool 906,000 followers (and counting) that the @r.e.m.beauty Instagram page has accumulated over the past few months, as teasers drop left, right and centre. Having had a first look at the new products (available to buy on Friday 12 November at 2pm on the brand’s website), as demonstrated by Grande herself, Vogue can now confirm that you’re in for a treat.
Elle

You Need To See Ariana Grande With A Blonde Bob

Halloween is so much fun in the celeb world. Every year, our favourites pull out all the stops for terrifying, fun and hilarious costumes – all of which usually involve some seriously impressive beauty skills either done by them or their glam squad. Sometimes, they even rock more than one...
Floor8

Ariana Grande transforms into ‘Lagoon’ monster for Halloween celebration

Ariana Grande has been declared the “Queen of Halloween” by fans after the 28-year-old pop star sensation revealed her outfit for Halloween. The “Thank You, Next” singer transformed into a “Lagoon” monster complete with prosthetic and gills for spooky season, and even had her husband Dalton Gomez dress as “sexy scuba man” and pose with her for a few old school movie poster style snaps.
justjaredjr.com

Ariana Grande Has Been Manifesting Playing Glinda In 'Wicked' For Years!

Ariana Grande and Glinda are a match made in literal heaven!. In case you missed it, the 28-year-old actress and singer was just announced as having the role in the highly-anticipated Wicked movie adaptation, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Ariana‘s name has not only been thrown around to be in...
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Ariana Grande Makes Fun of Her Own Songwriting

Ariana Grande may be a "Dangerous Woman," but she's not someone who can't poke fun at herself!. The first-time Voice coach was joined by Ed Sheeran on Monday's episode as they offered advice to the final Team Ariana pairing in the season 21 Knockouts: Manny Keith vs. Jim and Sasha Allen.
ETOnline.com

Ariana Grande Reacts to Her First Singing Gig at 8 Years Old: Watch!

These days, she's an international pop star, but back in the day, Ariana Grande was just a little girl working hard to make it big! On Thursday night, the 28-year-old "thank u, next" singer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where the host played some impressive footage of Grande's first singing gig.
beautypackaging.com

r.e.m. beauty by Ariana Grande Unveils its First Drop, Coming Later This Week

R.e.m. beauty, created and founded by Ariana Grande, is officially launching with its inaugural Chapter 1 release on Friday, November 12. According to Yahoo!, Grande has been working on the collection for over two years, and she has tested the formulas on tour and even worn the products while filming The Voice. Leading up the big unveil, the brand ran a brilliant teaser campaign that caused a fan frenzy.
Decider

Ariana Grande Cries Through Difficult Elimination on ‘The Voice’s First Live Show

The way eliminations worked last night was that the two performers with the top votes moved on in the competition. After that, each coach was forced to pick one last contestant (from the remaining three) to move on in the competition. While veteran coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton used their experience to make the tough calls, Grande wasn’t ready for such a feat.
