Photos: Ariana Grande through the years

You might have heard the whispers that Ariana Grande (or Ari, as she’s known to her legions of doting fans) was preparing to launch her own beauty line. In fact, you might be one of the cool 906,000 followers (and counting) that the @r.e.m.beauty Instagram page has accumulated over the past few months, as teasers drop left, right and centre. Having had a first look at the new products (available to buy on Friday 12 November at 2pm on the brand’s website), as demonstrated by Grande herself, Vogue can now confirm that you’re in for a treat.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO