Thomas Tuchel has been a game-changer in more ways than one since he took charge of Chelsea, turning them into Champions League winners within four months and taking them to the top of the Premier League after 10 games of this season. The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain coach has not only overseen an incredible transformation at Stamford Bridge but also set an impossible standard by which every top club is now attempting to measure their own hiring and firing decisions in the managerial department.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO