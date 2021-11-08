Queen Elizabeth alarms Buckingham Palace by the speed of picking up engagements

Pinterest

Queen Elizabeth II is so dedicated to the monarchy that nothing could stop her despite being advised against taking up too much work, a report says.

Queen Elizabeth II had to cancel some of her engagements in her diary due to her health. Her doctors ordered her to take a rest and even extended it for two more weeks. However, according to a new report, she’s picking up more works again.

Queen Elizabeth II vowed to serve the monarchy until her last breath and true to her words, she’s not slowing down despite her age. Richard Kay, an editor for the Daily Mail, weighed in on the monarch’s working habits.

According to Kay, the 95-year-old Queen is well but old. He told Express that while she wanted to keep working hard the way she did years ago, her body couldn’t keep up.

He also noticed that the Queen wanted to do more after her husband, Prince Philip passed away. He believed that the Queen was very worried about her husband’s health back then. Now that the Duke of Edinburgh is gone, the Queen wants to do the things she may not have done before.

Everyone wants the Queen to slow down. Her doctors allowed her to take on light desk jobs but prohibited her from making official visits. Despite that, she intends to attend the National Service of Remembrance on Nov. 14. However, her dedication to her position already makes her staff worried about her.

“Her staff has become alarmed that she has been doing too much,” Kay added. “They are simply taking precautionary steps to get her to take it a bit easier.”

Kay noted that they had been told she needed two-week rest. However, Her Majesty is driving herself around Windsor and doing Zoom calls.

Even before the Queen’s health scare, there were rumors that she was planning to abdicate. Apparently, that wasn’t the case. The Queen has no plans to step down while she’s alive.

According to royal historian Hugo Vickers, abdication is not on the cards for the British monarch because she is “an anointed Queen.” Queen Elizabeth II vowed to serve until her last breath. And considering her dedication to her job, it’s very unlikely that she will ever step down.

“If you are an anointed Queen you do not abdicate,” Vickers said.