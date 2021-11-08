Tech Bytes: Netflix gaming, Facebook ‘Meta’ stores, giant gaming controller

(WHTM) — There’s word Netflix is now planning to release its mobile games on iOS. They were initially offered only on Android devices. But Bloomberg reports Netflix will release the games through Apple’s App Store as individual titles in order to work within the rules.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is considering opening physical stores around the world. That’s according to a New York Times report. The stores would give the company an opportunity to showcase devices like virtual reality headsets and teleconferencing gadgets.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

A nine-foot-tall joystick is in the record books as the largest ever and it’s functional. It works with the Atari games “Centipede” and “Breakout.” A Dartmouth professor created the stick to celebrate her childhood gaming history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.