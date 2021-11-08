CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Bytes: Netflix gaming, Facebook ‘Meta’ stores, giant gaming controller

By Megan Talley
abc27 News
abc27 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vc033_0cptQDAk00

(WHTM) — There’s word Netflix is now planning to release its mobile games on iOS. They were initially offered only on Android devices. But Bloomberg reports Netflix will release the games through Apple’s App Store as individual titles in order to work within the rules.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is considering opening physical stores around the world. That’s according to a New York Times report. The stores would give the company an opportunity to showcase devices like virtual reality headsets and teleconferencing gadgets.

A nine-foot-tall joystick is in the record books as the largest ever and it’s functional. It works with the Atari games “Centipede” and “Breakout.” A Dartmouth professor created the stick to celebrate her childhood gaming history.

