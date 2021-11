This past summer, Pixar Animation took us on an adventure in the picturesque Italian seaside town of Portorosso with "Luca." In the animated feature, two young sea monster boys named Luca and Alberto got a taste of human life on land as they tried to achieve their dream of cruising along the countryside on a Vespa scooter without a care in the world, making a new friend and bringing together humans and sea monsters in harmony. Now, Pixar will continue the story with a short film called "Ciao Alberto" that picks up after the events of "Luca" and follows Alberto as he enjoys his new life in Portorosso while Luca is away at school. Watch the trailer below!

