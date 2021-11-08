‘Eternals’ tops North American box office with $71M in its opening weekend

You’re going to have to excuse me for laughing (ha) when thinking about how fans were so adamant that Chadwick Boseman not be digitally reinserted or recast for Wakanda Forever after his tragic passing, but are ready to chuck Letitia Wright due to her stand on vaccination. The issue with COVID is very real, but it would appear that a lot of people are failing to see the undercurrent that is starting to affect people and show business in its entirety as the measures being taken to prevent the further outbreak and spread are starting to look a little more like bullying than a general concern for everyone’s safety. With the vaccination mandate that so many have been talking about becoming a huge debate, it’s easy to think that everyone is going to be chiming in on the matter with their own words, and Wright is no different since she’s had plenty to say. But following an injury that took her off the set of Wakanda Forever and halted filming considering that she’s a big part of the movie, a lot of fans started to think that there’s something more to this since she’s made it clear where she stands on vaccination, and it’s already been seen that a few actors have been against it for a while.

